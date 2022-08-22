Intelligent Transportation Management System Market Size to Cross $ 27,154.6 Mn | 7.5% CAGR Growth

The Global Intelligent Transportation Management System Market was valued at USD 27,154.6 million in 2021 and estimated CAGR of 7.5% between 2023-32.

The Intelligent Transportation Management System Market had valued at USD 27,154.6 million in 2021 and estimated CAGR of 7.5% between 2023-32. The intelligent transportation management system market is growing due to the increasing demand for real-time information, rising need for effective traffic management, and growing concerns over road safety. The market is further driven by government initiatives to reduce traffic congestion and improve road safety.

We are constantly monitoring and evaluating the impact of the pandemic on different industries, keeping in mind the uncertainties surrounding COVID-19. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor. When estimating the market size and growth trends for all regions and countries based on Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic [North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa], Market Revenue by Region, Key Strategies Undertaken by Companies to Tackle COVID-19, Short Term Dynamics and Long Term Dynamics data points.

Numerous opportunities would be created by the adoption and evolution of Intelligent Transportation Management System. The presence of several large-scale companies in Intelligent Transportation Management System sector is favouring the global market growth.

The topmost companies in the Global Intelligent Transportation Management System Market are commonly focused on innovative opportunities associated to the invention and supply. Some of the major market players include

Addco

Agero, Inc.

DENSO CORPORATION

EFKON GmbH

Hitachi, Ltd.

Garmin Ltd.

Thales Group

Xerox Corporation

Other Key Players

Intelligent Transportation Management System Market : Taxonomy

By Type

Advanced Traveler Information System (ATIS)

Advanced Traffic Management System (ATMS)

Advanced Transportation Pricing System (ATPS)

Advanced Public Transportation System (APTS)

Emergency Medical System (EMS)

By Application

Traffic Management

Road Safety and Security

Freight Management

Public Transport

Environment Protection

Automotive Telematics

Parking Management

Road Tolling Systems

Geographical Analysis

The countries covered in the Intelligent Transportation Management System market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

Asia-Pacific (APAC), is the dominant market for Intelligent Transportation Management System due to the high supply and demand for Intelligent Transportation Management System supplies. North America is forecast to grow at a steady pace during the forecast period 2022-2032, due to the growing production expansion.

