Global Skin Rejuvenation Market to Record an Exponential CAGR by 2030 - Exclusive Report by InsightAce Analytic

Global Skin Rejuvenation market is is expected to record a CAGR of 11.7% during a forecast period of 2022-2030.

NEW JERSEY, NJ, USA, August 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global Skin Rejuvenation Market- by Product (Micro-Needling Unit, Electroporation Unit, Microdermabrasion Unit, RF Skin Rejuvenation Unit, Mesotherapy Unit, Ultrasound Peeling Unit, HIFU Skin Rejuvenation Unit, Mechanical Exfoliation Unit, Laser Skin Resurfacing Unit, RR Diathermy Skin, Rejuvenation Unit, Oxyneedling Therapy Unit, Cryophoresis Unit, and Plasma Skin Rejuvenation Unit), Ergonomics (Mobile and Fixed), End-Users (Dermatology Clinics and Beauty Clinics), Trends, Industry Competition Analysis, Revenue and Forecast To 2030."

According to the latest research by InsightAce Analytic, the global Skin Rejuvenation market is is expected to record a CAGR of 11.7% during a forecast period of 2022-2030.

A therapy method called skin rejuvenation makes it possible to repair any damage done to the skin as a result of ageing, exposure to the sun, or underlying medical issues. Our skin changes as we age, including actinic keratosis, thinning, wrinkles, decreased sebum production, and loss of elasticity. Skin rejuvenation is a remedial method that entails a number of cosmetic procedures intended to enhance the quality of the skin by removing ageing signs. This procedure makes the skin look younger by reducing wrinkles, creases, and sagging skin.

The elevated prevalence of skin disorders such as acne, wrinkles, and skin pigmentation, combined with a global fixation on flawless skin, is expected to drive the industry. The social stigma associated with skin diseases and psychological and emotional concerns is expected to boost the market for skin resurfacing. The market is expected to be driven by the considerable influence of social and mainstream media on beauty standards. Technological developments in laser devices are expected to significantly increase the usage of these devices by broadening their application breadth. Furthermore, an increase in disposable personal income is regarded as one of the key aspects driving the skin resurfacing market. Leading competitors in the skin rejuvenation market are aggressively pursuing inorganic marketing tactics, such as alliances, investments, and acquisitions, in addition to technological advancements and R&D activities, to strengthen and expand their global footprint.

North America is anticipated to be the major contributor to the Skin Rejuvenation market over the forecast years. The rise in the number of non-surgical beauty procedures, combined with rising consumer spending power, has resulted in a greater need for current face rejuvenation solutions. Particularly in the United States, the emphasis on physical appearances has led to a rising desire for less invasive operations. In addition, the Asia Pacific Skin Rejuvenation market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period. This can be linked to increasing disposable income and increased medical tourism as a result of the availability of procedures at reasonable prices. Furthermore, rising beauty consciousness and the presence of a significant ageing population are expected to fuel the regional market.

Major market players operating in the Skin Rejuvenation market include Blue-Moon, Bomtech, Brera Medical Technologies, Chungwoo Medical, CLASSES, Clinical Resolution Laboratory, CM International, Comper Healthcare, CooLifting, Corpoderm Healthcare & Beauty, Creative Ilooda, Cutera Inc., Cynosure, Inc., KG AAMS, Aesthetic Group, Alma Lasers, Ltd., AMT Engineering, ASTERASYS, Astiland, Beijing Sanhe Beauty, Bios, Biotec Italia, Bio-Therapeutic, Dermapen, Dermaroller, DermoEquipos, Dermosistemi, DJM Medical Instrument, DTA Medical, Eclipse Aesthetics, Edge Systems, EL.En. S.p.A., Eliot's Group, Euromi, Fotona d.d., G. Trading Company, General Project, Globus Corporation, Grand Aespio, Hyundai Meditech Co., Ltd, Ibramed, Icoone, IONTO Health & Beauty, Iskra Medical, Termosalud, Top Quality Group, UNION MEDICAL, Unitronic Elektronische Steuergeräte, Venus Concept Canada Corp., Veroderm Medical Technologies, Viora, Wavemed, Weyergans High Care, WON Technology, JEISYS Medical, Korea Meditech, Lanaform, Lumenis Ltd., Lutronic Corporation, Lynton Lasers Ltd, Mantis Italia, Mcure, MetArt Technology, Medicoson, Merz Pharma, NHC Medical & Beauty, Sciton, Inc., Solta Medical Inc., Sarisa, Strata Skin Sciences, Inc., Syneron Medical Ltd., Xohai Medica and other prominent players.

Recent collaborations and agreements in the market:

• In March 2022, Galderma introduced Twyneo Cream for the treatment of acne during the American Academy of Dermatology Annual Meeting in Boston, Massachusetts.

• In February 2022, Sinclair Pharma acquired Viora, expanding its portfolio of Energy-Based Devices (EBD) in order to gain a direct commercial base in the United States.

• In June 2021, Secret PRO, an innovative secret radiofrequency (RF) microneedling device, was introduced by Cutera as a new addition to its portfolio of skin rejuvenation treatments.

• In April 2021, Cynosure purchased the MyEllevate® Surgical Suture System to expand its line of minimally invasive facial rejuvenation solutions.

Market Segments

Global Skin Rejuvenation Market, by Products, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Micro-Needling Unit

• Electroporation Unit

• Microdermabrasion Unit

• RF Skin Rejuvenation Unit

• Mesotherapy Unit

• Ultrasound Peeling Unit

• HIFU Skin Rejuvenation Unit

• Mechanical Exfoliation Unit

• Laser Skin Resurfacing Unit

• RR Diathermy Skin

• Rejuvenation Unit

• Oxyneedling Therapy Unit

• Cryophoresis Unit

• Plasma Skin Rejuvenation Unit

Global Skin Rejuvenation Market, by Ergonomics, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Mobile

• Fixed

Global Skin Rejuvenation Market, by End-Users, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Dermatology Clinics

• Beauty Clinics

Global Skin Rejuvenation Market, by Region, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

North America Skin Rejuvenation Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• U.S.

• Canada

Europe Skin Rejuvenation Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Germany

• France

• Italy

• Spain

• Russia

• Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Skin Rejuvenation Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• India

• China

• Japan

• South Korea

• Australia & New Zealand

Latin America Skin Rejuvenation Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Brazil

• Mexico

• Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Skin Rejuvenation Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• GCC Countries

• South Africa

• Rest of Middle East & Africa

