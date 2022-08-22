Global RTD Alcoholic Beverages Market Assessment worth $ 85.5 Billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by InsightAce Analytic

Global Ready-to-Drinks (RTDs) Alcohol Market Info Global Ready-to-Drinks (RTDs) Alcohol Market segment

NEW JERSEY, NJ, USA, August 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global RTD Alcoholic Beverages Market- by Product Type (Whiskey, Rum, Vodka, Gin and Others), Packing Types (Bottles, Cans and Others), Distribution Channels (Hypermarkets & Supermarkets, Specialty Stores and Others), Trends, Industry Competition Analysis, Revenue and Forecast To 2030."

According to the latest research by InsightAce Analytic, the global RTD Alcoholic Beverages market is valued at US$ 32.94 billion in 2021, and it is expected to reach US$ 85.5 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 11.2% during a forecast period of 2022-2030.

RTD alcoholic beverages have grown in popularity in recent years, primarily as cocktails and long drinks. The growing preference for RTD cocktails among millennials in developed nations, as well as the ease with which these products are available on the market, is driving the expansion of the RTD alcoholic beverages industry. Furthermore, the alcohol concentration of RTD alcoholic beverages is lower than that of other alcoholic beverages. As a result, RTD alcoholic beverages are becoming more popular among millennials.

The key reasons driving the RTD alcoholic beverages market are the rising customer preference for low-alcohol beverages, the developing premiumization trend, and the addition of varied flavours to RTD alcoholic drinks. Over the course of the forecast period, the RTD alcoholic beverages market will have additional opportunities due to the introduction of new products, the implementation of growth strategies, and the rise of the organized retail sector. Demand is rising as a result of consumers' growing desire for prepared foods and beverages brought on by busy lifestyles and demanding work schedules. An increased working population, supported by an increasing number of working women, is anticipated to boost the market. Demand is increased by the fact that many consumers enjoy serving prepared drinks at house parties and other social occasions. However, increasing negative influence on alcohol usage and rising demand for non-alcoholic beverages are among the primary factors acting as barriers and will continue to challenge the RTD alcoholic beverages market throughout the forecast period.

North America is anticipated to be the major contributor to the RTD Alcoholic Beverages market over the forecast years. The regional market is being driven by rising demand for vodka and whiskey-based beverages. Because of increased customer demand for varied flavours and shifting preferences toward on-the-go items, the United States accounted for the most significant revenue share in the regional market. In addition, the Asia Pacific RTD Alcoholic Beverages market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period as a result of the expanding impact of western society. There is an increasing desire for premium, practical, and high-quality drinks. Other significant elements fueling the demand for the product are changing lifestyles and increased alcohol usage in the area. These beverages are an excellent option for young customers due to their convenience, low alcohol content, and reduced price compared to bar-served cocktails.

Major market players operating in the RTD Alcoholic Beverages market include Anheuser-Busch InBev NV, Carlsberg Breweries A/S, Suntory Holdings Limited, Brown-Forman, Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd., Bacardi Limited, Heineken N.V., Diageo plc., Davide Campari-Milano S.p.A., Manchester Drinks, Loverboy, Simple Skiff Beverages, LLC (Ohza Mimosas), Molson Coors Brewing Company, Black Magic Beverages, LLC, The SHS Group and Other Prominent Players.

Recent collaborations and agreements in the market:

• In January 2021, Mule 2.0 released four cocktails prepared with real spirits and 5% alcohol by volume. The collection comprises the London Mule for Gin drinkers, the Mexican Mule for Tequila drinkers, the Caribe' Mule for Rum drinkers, and the Old Fashioned Mule for Whiskey/ Bourbon drinkers.

• In December 2020, Trader Joe introduced a new line of ready-to-drink alcoholic beverages, namely cocktails. The new cocktail line includes Old Fashioned and Whiskey Sour, both of which have a 35 per cent ABV and are planned to be available in 750-millilitre bottles across the grocery network.

