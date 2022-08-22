Global Cell and Gene Therapy Drug Delivery Devices Market worth US$ 422.83 Thousands by 2030 - by InsightAce Analytic

Global Cell and Gene Therapy Drug Delivery Devices Market info Global Cell and Gene Therapy Drug Delivery Devices Market segment

Global Cell and Gene Therapy Drug Delivery Devices market is valued at US$ 116.29 Thousands in 2021, and it is expected to reach US$ 422.83 Thousands by 2030

Major market players operating in the Cell and Gene Therapy Drug Delivery Devices market include Amgen Inc, Becton, Bausch & Lomb Incorporated, Castle Creek Biosciences, Inc. (Fibrocell Science, Inc.)” — Insightace Analytic

NEW JERSEY, NJ, USA, August 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global Cell and Gene Therapy Drug Delivery Devices Market- by Products (Subretinal Injection Cannula, Extension Tube, Intravenous Catheter, Sterile Insulin Syringe, Pre-Filled Syringe, and Infusion Bags), Commercialized Drugs (Luxturna, Kymriah, Provenge, Zolgensma, Yescarta, and Strimvelis), Trends, Industry Competition Analysis, Revenue and Forecast To 2030."

According to the latest research by InsightAce Analytic, the global Cell and Gene Therapy Drug Delivery Devices market is valued at US$ 116.29 Thousands in 2021, and it is expected to reach US$ 422.83 Thousands by 2030, with a CAGR of 15.96% during a forecast period of 2022-2030.

In cell and gene therapy, the donor's cells, proteins, or genetic material (DNA) are removed and modified to create a highly customised form of treatment. Traditional drugs may not have the same long-lasting effects as cell and gene therapies. CAR-T cell-based therapies, which include both cell treatment and gene therapy, are one of the important drugs in the cell and gene therapy sector. The drug delivery sector for cell and gene therapy is undergoing radical change, and its full potential has just started to surface. These treatments have a great chance of leaving a lasting impression. Additionally, the total effectiveness & capacity to eradicate cancer cells without harming healthy tissues are quickly improving globally.

The market's primary growth factors include the rising incidence of cancer and chronic illnesses, increased funding for cell and gene therapies, the growing demand for innovative treatments for rare diseases, rising biopharmaceutical R&D spending, and an increase in the number of FDA-approved cells and gene therapies and clinical trials. The need for cell and gene therapy medication delivery devices is anticipated to develop dramatically as a result of the growing geriatric population, rising cancer incidence, and genetic abnormalities around the world. Additionally, businesses are spending a significant amount of money on research and development for gene and cell therapies as well as related technologies for drug delivery. The number of hereditary and chronic diseases being studied in clinical trials has increased in recent years, which will drive the market for drug delivery systems for gene and cell therapies. Due to numerous potential growth possibilities within the industry's scope, such as drug approvals and a robust pipeline of cell and gene therapies, the market is anticipated to expand substantially. However, when the devastating sickness began to spread more widely, industry participants began to concentrate more on resolving the pandemic's issues, which are impeding market expansion. The main factor that could limit the growth of the global market for cell and gene therapy drug delivery devices in the next years is the high costs involved with manufacturing these medicines.

North America is anticipated to be the major contributor to the Cell and Gene Therapy Drug Delivery Devices market over the forecast years. It is due to the growing number of partnerships between several small and medium-sized businesses and conglomerates that have allowed for the development of high-quality, reasonably priced pharmaceuticals. Another significant factor that significantly contributed to the expansion of the regional market was the rising occurrences of neurodegenerative illnesses and the rising demand for effective treatments for gene disorders to be found through research, diagnostics, and synthetic biology. In addition, the Asia Pacific Cell and Gene Therapy Drug Delivery Devices market is expected to register significant growth during the estimated period due to significant investments made by pharmaceutical and biotechnology businesses, enhanced healthcare infrastructure, increased per capita income, early availability of authorised medications, and presence of cutting-edge research institutions and laboratories in the area.

Major market players operating in the Cell and Gene Therapy Drug Delivery Devices market include Amgen Inc., Becton, Bausch & Lomb Incorporated., Castle Creek Biosciences, Inc. (Fibrocell Science, Inc.), Vericel Corporation, Bluebird bio, Inc., Dendreon Pharmaceuticals LLC., Dickinson and Company, Helixmith Co., Ltd (ViroMed Co., Ltd), Kite Pharma, Inc., Human Stem Cells Institute, Novartis AG, Orchard Therapeutics plc., Pfizer, Inc., Renova Therapeutics, Kolon TissueGene, Inc., Spark Therapeutics, Inc., uniQure N.V., and list of other prominent players.

Recent collaborations and agreements in the market:

• In 2020, Lonza (Switzerland) and IsoPlexis (US) teamed up to create the next generation of precision cell therapy manufacturing.

• In 2020, Danaher acquired General Electric Company's Life Sciences division's Biopharma business (US). Danaher acquired General Electric Company's Life Sciences division's Biopharma business. Cytiva, a standalone operational company within Danaher's Life Sciences segment, was formed as a result of the acquisition.

• In 2019, Thermo Fisher Scientific spent USD 24 million in its Inchinnan (Scotland) location to increase its worldwide bioproduction capabilities by adding large-volume liquid manufacturing capacity for cell culture medium.

Market Segments

Global Cell and Gene Therapy Drug Delivery Devices Market, by Products, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Th)

• Subretinal Injection Cannula

• Extension Tube

• Intravenous Catheter

• Sterile Insulin Syringe

• Pre-Filled Syringe

• Infusion Bags

Global Cell and Gene Therapy Drug Delivery Devices Market, by Commercialized Drugs, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Th)

• Luxturna

• Kymriah

• Provenge

• Zolgensma

• Yescarta

• Strimvelis

Global Cell and Gene Therapy Drug Delivery Devices Market, by Region, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Th)

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

North America Cell and Gene Therapy Drug Delivery Devices Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Th)

• U.S.

• Canada

Europe Cell and Gene Therapy Drug Delivery Devices Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Th)

• Germany

• France

• Italy

• Spain

• Russia

• Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Cell and Gene Therapy Drug Delivery Devices Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Th)

• India

• China

• Japan

• South Korea

• Australia & New Zealand

Latin America Cell and Gene Therapy Drug Delivery Devices Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Th)

• Brazil

• Mexico

• Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Cell and Gene Therapy Drug Delivery Devices Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Th)

• GCC Countries

• South Africa

• Rest of Middle East & Africa

