IM Galvanised steel pipes Fabricators Meet in Malappuram August 2022
IM Galvanised steel pipes organised another Fabricators Meet in Malappuram August 2022MALAPPURAM, KERALA, INDIA, August 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IM Galvanised steel pipes organized another Fabricators Meet in Malappuram held at Hotel Sulthan Palace Musliyarangadi, on 16th August 2022.
In this event mainly the fabricators were introduced about IM company and IM products and were made aware about the availability of our product at Homeland traders.
In this meet IM Regional Sales Manager Mr.Ranjit along with the sales team (ASO's) conducted the Fabricators meet, basically three representatives of IM were available and also the Proprietor Mr.Noufal of HOMELAND TRADERS was available.
In this event sixty fabricators attendees were present.
The fabricators were also reminded about the name change from Inframat Galvanised steel pipes to IM Galvanised steel pipes and told both were the same.
Product qualities of IM Galvanized steel pipes (Durocoat, Virgin zinc, etc) were defined and explained to the fabricators. with so much ease and detailing. Also the Differences between prime coil pipes and patra coil pipes were explained. Fabricators were also told about ease of fabrication while using IM Galvanised steel pipes. Basically the information was presented in the meeting in PPT and each slide was explained .
All the information was shared in a form of presentation for ease of understanding. The fabricators were imparted the product details in Malayalam and English as most of the fabricators would understand better in the local language.
They were introduced with Fabricator schemes and photo contest details. After all the discussion and detailing there was a session of Question and Answer. And that was a really interesting and amusing part of that event.
There was a delicious dinner organized by the company and finally handing over the gift to the fabricators by the Dealer and RSM .
