U.S. Enterprise Asset Management Market to $4,391.99 million by 2030, Huge Opportunity For Investors

Enterprise Asset Management Market

More enterprises would turn to advance its IT infrastructure, the demand for EAM solutions will continue to growing market.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, August 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rise in demand to extend the life span of enterprise assets, huge demand for SaaS-based EAM solutions, increase in need to generate a maximum economical return on the assets, and global acceleration of digital transformation in enterprises due to COVID-19 outbreak drive the growth of the U.S. enterprise asset management market. On the other hand, a lack of knowledge while selecting solutions that perfectly match the enterprise business and several issues associated with regulatory compliances hinder the growth to some extent. However, the convergence of technologies such as AI, ML, IoT, and analytics and the emergence of industrial internet of things (IIoT) and industry 4.0 is anticipated to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.

According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the U.S. enterprise asset management market was estimated at $1.60 billion in 2020 and is expected to hit $4.39 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 11.5% from 2021 to 2030.

Download Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF - 141 Pages) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/16369

The U.S. enterprise asset management market is analyzed across component, deployment model, enterprise size, and industry verticals. Based on components, the solution segment accounted for around three-fifths of the total market share in 2020 and is anticipated to rule the roost by 2030. The services segment, however, would register the fastest CAGR of 12.3% during the forecast period.

Based on enterprise size, the large enterprise segment contributed to more than three-fifths of the total market revenue in 2020 and is expected to lead the trail by the end of 2030. The SME’s segment, on the other hand, would exhibit the fastest CAGR of 11.8% throughout the forecast period.

LIMITED-TIME OFFER - Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report

Based on industry vertical, the energy and utilities segment accounted for around one-third of the total market revenue in 2020 and is anticipated to rule the roost by the end of 2030. The healthcare segment, simultaneously, would manifest the fastest CAGR of 14.8% during the forecast period.

The key market players analyzed in the U.S. enterprise asset management industry report include CGI, Infor, Inc., MRI Software, LLC, Oracle Corporation, Ramco Systems, International Business Machines Corporation (IBM), ABB Group, SAP SE, Schneider Electric, and IFS (Industrial & Financial Systems). These market players have embraced several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to highlight their prowess in the industry.

For Report Customization: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/16369

Covid-19 Scenario-

• During the Covid-19 pandemic, the manufacturing and utility industries were hampered due to the non-maintenance of assets and were not able to operate efficiently; however, due to the adoption of EAM solutions, the effective management of assets as possible, and they were widely adopted. This, in turn, impacted the U.S. Enterprise Asset Management market positively.

• The companies were leveraging various advanced capabilities offered in intelligent asset performance management (APM) and enterprise asset management (EAM) systems during the pandemic.

• This trend is most likely to continue post-pandemic as well.

For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/16369

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get an individual chapter-wise section or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.

Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.

Other Trending Report:

1. Document Management Market

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients in making strategic business decisions and achieving sustainable growth in their respective market domains.

AMR launched its user-based online library of reports and company profiles, Avenue. An e-access library is accessible from any device, anywhere, and at any time for entrepreneurs, stakeholders, researchers, and students at universities. With reports on more than 60,000 niche markets with data comprising of 600,000 pages along with company profiles on more than 12,000 firms, Avenue offers access to the entire repository of information through subscriptions. A hassle-free solution to clients’ requirements is complemented with analyst support and customization requests.