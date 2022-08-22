Best Startup Texas names Sober Peer a Top 101 healthcare startup
Leader in augmented digital healthcare recognized for significant contribution to the mental and behavioral health industriesDALLAS, TX, USA, August 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global behavioral science company Sober Peer continues to be recognized for its groundbreaking augmented digital health technology that is revolutionizing the healthcare industry for patients and providers.
Best Startup Texas has named Sober Peer one of the Top 101 healthcare startups in the state for its significant contribution to the mental and behavioral health industries. Sober Peer utilizes high-frequency patient health data and state-of-the-art augmented digital health technology to help providers gain more insight into patient health, provide precision care and produce better outcomes.
Sober Peer’s Founder, Ed DeShields explains, “Healthcare is undergoing a fundamental infrastructure change from a B-to-B model to a B-to-C model. The patient is going to have more and more control because 75% of new data collected will come from the patient reporting it remotely and they will get rewarded for doing so. We’re in a race to ensure that augmented intelligence makes healthcare work better for the patient and the provider.”
Tracking more than 100,000 startups in the state, Best Startup Texas highlights noteworthy organizations, founders and employees. Sober Peer was chosen as one of the Top 101 healthcare startups based on its track record, executive leadership, market share, innovation and ESG rating.
As an ESG rated company, Sober Peer works to improve health and safety for a wide range of communities across the globe and concentrates on patient engagement and better outcomes for underserved populations.
Led by executive leadership with more than three decades of experience in the healthcare and fintech industries, Sober Peer operates as an innovative 3rd Generation EHR platform that will collect and analyze more than 4 million patient health signals in 2022.
As one of the fastest-growing behavioral science technologies available, Sober Peer combines this high-frequency patient data with augmented digital health technology, such as AI, to give providers the “right” data and the tools they need to provide long-term care for entire populations of patients.
Sober Peer continues to grow its market share and is ranked one of the Top 5 behavioral health companies for its low customer acquisition costs and return on equity. According to Crunchbase, Sober Peer is ranked 3rd among healthcare applications for the most recurring monthly uses with more than 1,000,000 per month.
About Sober Peer:
Each month, reoccurring users visit Sober Peer over 1,000,000 times making it one the most used and fastest-growing behavioral science technology companies serving the mental health and substance use healthcare market. Its technology supports 4 million patient days of aftercare annually representing $400 million in healthcare expenditures. Its managed services measure, predicts and prescribes optimum treatment modalities across all treatment workflows in behavioral health. Its Web3 enabled digital platform uses augmented intelligence and predictive analytics to improve treatment insight, patient engagement and outcomes for persons suffering from life-controlling mental health-related issues. The company ranks 1st among the top behavioral health companies for the lowest cost of customer acquisition and in invested return-on-equity making it one of the most efficient and effective investments in behavioral mental health. It currently ranks 3rd among the Big 30 mental health applications in monthly reoccurring use, and 7th in user engagement. The company provides platform services to healthcare providers in nine countries. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas USA with technical innovation hubs in Hyderabad, India with AIoT operations currently launching in Bratislava, Slovakia.
J.C. Skidmore
Sober Peer
+1 972-842-4912
email us here
About Sober Peer