Anti-Plagiarism Software Market Size Will Achieve USD 4,806 Million By 2030 Growing at 23.3% CAGR - Exclusive Report By Acumen Research and Consulting

Anti-plagiarism Software Market Report Highlights:

North America anti-plagiarism software market is expected to lead the global market with more than 40% market share

The recent boom in digital industry has resulted in increased reliance on digital tools such as anti-plagiarism software

Research institutes to be among the largest end-users of anti-plagiarism software

SMEs in Asia Pacific region are witnessing fast-paced adoption of anti-plagiarism software

Growing number of digital reports created for online publishing is fueling the anti-plagiarism software market growth

Anti-Plagiarism Software Market Report Coverage:

Market Anti-Plagiarism Software Market Anti-Plagiarism Software Market Size 2021 USD 737 Million Anti-Plagiarism Software Market Forecast 2030 USD 4,806 Million Anti-Plagiarism Software Market CAGR During 2022 - 2030 23.3%

Anti-Plagiarism Software Market Analysis Period 2018 - 2030 Anti-Plagiarism Software Market Base Year 2021 Anti-Plagiarism Software Market Forecast Data 2022 - 2030 Segments Covered By Deployment Model, By End-User, By Enterprise Size, And By Region Anti-Plagiarism Software Market Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled Copyscape (Indigo Stream Technologies Ltd), Dupli Checker, Paper Rater, PlagScan GmbH, Plagiarisma Ltd., Plagiarism Checker X LLC, Quetext Inc., SSeptet Systems, Turnitin LLC, Ouriginal. Report Coverage Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Competitive Analysis, Player Profiling, Regulation Analysis

Anti-plagiarism software is a platform that searches the internet and numerous databases for duplicated material. Anti-plagiarism solutions help enterprises protect against academic plagiarism and copyright infringement using LTI and API connections. The demand for anti-plagiarism software is rapidly growing due to the availability of the internet and digital platforms. Researchers and writers have turned their focus to online platforms as they provide for speedier information searches and quicker plagiarism outcomes. This factor will boost the expansion of the anti-plagiarism software industry in the future years. Additionally, anti-plagiarism software enables writers to improve their writing talents while avoiding plagiarism. Writers can use this tool to create high-quality content while staying out of trouble.

COVID-19 Impact on the Global Anti-Plagiarism Software Market Value

The COVID-19 pandemic had a significant impact on all industries, including the digital industry. The coronavirus pandemic has compelled governments in many nations to enforce harsh measures such as staying at home and working from home. Because of these rules, individuals all over the world spent more time online, resulting in an increase in the usage of online tools during this period. Aside from that, students all around the world were studying from home and taking notes online. All of these elements influenced the creation of anti-plagiarism software because the publishing and education sectors were heavily reliant on digital platforms.

Anti-Plagiarism Software Market Dynamics

The increasing number of news, research, and publication websites is the key driver driving the expansion of the anti-plagiarism market. Entrepreneurs and small businesses all over the world have started their businesses on online platforms, which have helped the author's sector thrive. As a result, the increase in the number of websites is exactly proportionate to the increase in demand for anti-plagiarism software. An increasing number of research citations on digital platforms and progressively surging student publication on similar platforms are fueling the anti-plagiarism software market share.

The growing trend of online education that has escalated assignment submission on online platforms will spur industry demand. Similarly, the growing number of digital reports created for online publishing is also fueling market growth. In addition to that, rapidly increasing independent authors and heavy demand for freelance writers are also supporting the anti-plagiarism software market revenue.

The incorporation of artificial intelligence and big data analytics among these tools is likely to provide considerable market growth potential in the future years. Users can scan raw text, documents, code, and URLs in over 100 languages using artificial intelligence software, which includes a thorough report on the results of each scan. However, some factors such as limited features of the free version of these tools and the high cost of paid versions are creating hurdles for the anti-plagiarism software market growth.

Anti-Plagiarism Software Market Segmentation

The global market has been segmented into four categories: deployment model, end-user, enterprise size, and region.

The deployment model category is divided into two categories: on-premise and cloud-based. According to our anti-plagiarism software market forecast, the on-premise sub-segment will hold a substantial market share during the projected years, while the cloud anti-plagiarism software sub-segment is expected to grow the quickest from 2022 to 2030.

End-user segments include educational institutions, research institutes, and others. The research institutes sub-segment generated a sizable market share in 2021. However, academic institutes are expected to expand quickly between 2022 and 2030.

By enterprise size, the market is split into large enterprises and small and medium enterprises (SMEs). According to our anti-plagiarism software industry analysis, large enterprises will hold a significant market share in 2021, while small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) will develop at a rapid pace from 2022 to 2030.

Anti-Plagiarism Software Market Regional Outlook

The global anti-plagiarism software market is divided into five regions: North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America would be the top region among all regions throughout the anticipated years (2022-2030). The relevance of anti-plagiarism tools among the public, developing digital sector developments, and an increase in cases of copying and pasting study material among students are all boosting the expansion of the North American anti-plagiarism software market. Furthermore, due to the widespread publication of technical and scientific journal articles in the United States, the adoption of anti-plagiarism tools is increasing, assisting the market's growth.

The Asia-Pacific area, on the other hand, is expected to increase rapidly during the forecast period. Because of the prevalence of research and academic institutes, China, India, and Japan are significant countries that utilize anti-plagiarism software. Furthermore, fast expanding digital platforms and increased awareness of these tools in emerging markets such as China and India would aid in the expansion of the Asia-Pacific anti-plagiarism software market revenue.

Anti-Plagiarism Software Market Players

Some prominent anti-plagiarism software companies covered in the industry include Copyscape (Indigo Stream Technologies Ltd), Copyleaks Ltd., Dupli Checker, PlagScan GmbH, Grammarly, Inc., Paper Rater, Plagiarisma Ltd., Quetext Inc., Turnitin LLC, and Ouriginal.

