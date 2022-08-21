Europe Will Hold The Largest Revenue Share Of Over 44% In The Pet Insurance Market, By The End Of 2022; States Fact.MR

“Growth in pet ownership, a rise in the number of companion animals, and increased awareness of pet insurance all contribute to the growth of the pet insurance market. However, strict government regulations and the increased premium costs of pet insurance threaten to undermine the players' market share,” reports a Fact.MR analyst.

/EIN News/ -- Seoul, South Korea, Aug. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global pet insurance market is forecast to grow at a staggering CAGR of 16.5% during the forecast period ranging from 2022 to 2032, according to a recently published Fact.MR study. As per this report, the market is expected to reach a value of US$ 45.6 Bn by 2032. Increasing pet ownership amid the growing trend of animal humanization is propelling demand for pet insurance policies.



From 2015 to 2021, pet insurance demand surged at a 15% CAGR, being valued at US$ 8.5 Bn. As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, pet owners, veterinarians, veterinary hospitals, and animal health companies faced several challenges. Nevertheless, the industry was quick to respond to the pandemic by deploying supportive measures to ensure access to veterinary care and other services. The pandemic also caused pet parents to realize the importance of getting a pet insurance policy to reduce financial risk.

The decision to get a pet was triggered by work-from-home conditions, the desire for companionship, and a desire to spend more time at home because of lockdown and movement restrictions. About one-fifth of respondents said they were more likely to purchase a pet insurance policy. Pandemic-related concerns prompted pet parents to seek more risk protection than before.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

Global pet insurance market revenue to reach US$ 9.9 Bn by the end of 2022

Europe to hold a revenue share of over 44% of the pet insurance market by 2022

Asia Pacific region is projected to grow at the fastest rate of over 18% during the forecast period, 2022-2032.

It is estimated that the accident and illness segment will hold the largest revenue share in 2022 at 85%.

In 2022, the dogs segment will account for more than 50% of the market's revenue.

Direct sales dominated the market in 2021, projected to hold 34% of market revenue by 2022.

Competitive Landscape

Players implement various strategic strategies, such as launching new policies, forming partnerships and collaborations, and expanding regionally, in order to increase their market share.

In June 2020, Veter Software, a provider of technology solutions for animals, signed an agreement with Trupanion. In this partnership, Vetter Software's cloud-based veterinary practice management platform software was integrated with Trupanion's software, enabling direct payments to veterinarians.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited entered the specialty insurance market in November 2021 by partnering with Managing General Underwriter Petplan. To gain steady growth in the market, its Accident and Health unit partnered up with Petplan.

COVID-19 Impact on Pet Insurance Market

As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, pet owners, veterinarians, veterinary hospitals, and animal health companies faced several challenges, as the imposition of lockdowns prevented frequent visits to brick and mortar insurance providers. Nevertheless, the industry was quick to respond to the pandemic by deploying supportive measures to ensure access to veterinary care and other services. The pandemic also caused pet parents to realize the importance of getting a pet insurance policy to reduce financial risk.

A survey conducted by Petplan, a U.K. market leader, found that pet ownership increased during 2020. The most popular pet was the dog, followed by the cat. About 47% of respondents purchased a pet for the first time, and overall only about 26% of pet owners in the U.K. bought pets during the COVID-19 pandemic. Getting a pet was primarily motivated by work-from-home conditions, the desire for companionship, and more time spent at home because of lockdown and movement restrictions. From 2022 to 2032, pet insurance demand is forecast to surge nearly 5x.

Key Segments Covered in the Pet Insurance Industry Survey

By Coverage Type Pet Insurance for Accident Only Pet Insurance for Accident & Illness Pet Insurance for Other Coverage Types

By Animal Type Pet Insurance for Cats Pet Insurance for Dogs Pet Insurance for Other Animal Types

By Sales Channel Type Pet Insurance via Bancassurance Direct Pet Insurance Pet Insurance via Broker Pet Insurance via Agency Pet Insurance via Other Sales Channels



More Valuable Insights

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the Pet insurance market, presenting historical market data (2015-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of coverage type (accident & illness, accident only and others), animal type (dogs, cats and others) and sales channel (agency, broker, direct, bancassurance and others) across five major regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa).

