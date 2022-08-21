Get Dandy And Remove Bad Reviews From Google

Irvine, Aug. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Irvine, California -

Irvine, California based Marketing Automation company GetDandy is pleased to share how a business can remove bad reviews from Google. With GetDandy's toolset, any business can consistently remove bad reviews, manage all reviews in one dashboard and generate new positive reviews via SMS and email.

Bri Nicole of GetDandy says, "Anyone who thinks that reviews don't matter is sorely mistaken. Reviews are very important in today's world. In fact, studies show that 9 out of every 10 consumers today check reviews before making a purchase. What this means for you as a seller is that if you have even a single bad review for the product or service you are selling, it can have an actual impact on whether or not someone purchases from you in the future. This makes reputation management very important."

While there may be negative reviews shared by genuine customers, they can be rectified by attending to their complaints. However, the fact that anyone can leave a review online on Google, Yelp and so on means that it is possible for malicious parties to leave bad reviews that are meant as an attack against the business in question.

GetDandy makes it possible to get rid of bad reviews on sites like Google, Yelp and more. The service utilizes cutting edge machine learning technology to scan a business' pages on popular review sites. The first step is to register the business' page on each of the review sites it has a presence on. Depending on the industry, this might include sites like TripAdvisor, Google, Yelp, or specialty websites related to a unique industry. Dandy's technology can also remove negative reviews from social media platforms like Facebook.

Once the business' pages have been registered with GetDandy, the machine learning technology scans through the pages and finds all the negative reviews the business has received. During this step, GetDandy's advanced AI is able to find violations that would not as easily be spotted by humans. Then, Dandy will communicate directly with the review sites it has scanned to get the bad reviews removed.

Whether a business has only two bad reviews or two thousand, GetDandy is able to scan them all, across multiple review platforms and get them removed. Removing these bad reviews is a critical first step in rebuilding a business' reputation and ensuring that malicious parties are not able to ruin a business.

Nicole says, "Statistics show that about 85% of today's customers use Google and Google Maps to find businesses in their area. If they see bad reviews for your business on Google, whether it is just a few dozen or a few hundred, it is going to make them think twice about visiting your business. Dandy can take care of that issue for you really fast. Because of the machine learning technology we use, we can help you with your reputation online, while you can focus on improving it in other ways. If you are interested in getting started on fixing your business' reputation today, get in touch with us. The GetDandy team is here and glad to help you!"

GetDandy's services are trusted and used by thousands of merchants across nearly every business category. Director of Suprex Learning AJ Saleem says about GetDandy, "Exceptional service because I saw some results in the beginning early on. GetDandy did a great job of removing a couple of negative reviews. They did a great job of that in just a few months, and I was happy to see that with the invested value. It was definitely a value-added service."

Those who want to learn more about the full range of services provided by GetDandy should visit their official website at the following link: http://www.getdandy.com. The website offers a free 15 minute demo for anyone who wants to get a first hand experience of GetDandy's capabilities. Bri Nicole encourages interested parties to get in touch with them via email or phone as well. GetDandy can also be found on Facebook and Twitter.

###

For more information about Dandy, contact the company here:

Dandy

Bri Nicole

9492390778

bri@getdandy.com

9891 Irvine Center Drive #200

Irvine, CA 92618

Bri Nicole