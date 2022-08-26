4 Questions to Ask to Find the Right Public Adjuster After a Hurricane
In the end, who a homeowner picks as a public adjuster is up to them. But to get an experienced professional, they are going to have to do their due diligence,
Every state has different rules and regulations. The public adjuster needs to understand hurricane loss in general, and Florida law in particular”CORAL SPRINGS, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Florida residents are in the middle of hurricane season with the most active months of September and October upon them. Aftermath Adjusters & Consulting, LLC wants to be sure that home and business owners know how to find the right public adjuster to help if they experience a loss.
— Lee Anderson
“Dealing with hurricane loss is difficult. There are so many moving parts. It’s almost impossible for a homeowner to figure out what they need to do and which insurance covers what. That’s why finding an experienced public adjuster to help is essential,” states Lee Anderson, owner of Aftermath Adjusters & Consulting.
However, Anderson admits that finding a good, honest, experienced public adjuster can be difficult, especially after a storm. “During previous Florida storms, so many people were scammed. It happens when hiring roofers, contractors, and even public adjusters. Florida residents need to understand how to find a qualified public adjuster to help them.”
Anderson suggests asking the following four questions to avoid scammers or adjusters with no experience dealing with Florida hurricanes.
#1: Does the Company Have a Florida License?
To work as a public adjuster in Florida requires a Florida license. According to Anderson, operating without one is illegal. Having the license ensures that the adjuster:
• Is trained to work in Florida
• Carries bond insurance
• Takes continuing education classes to gain more experience and keep up on the latest changes to Florida insurance laws
Walk away from a public adjuster that won’t show a license, says Anderson. “Any reputable adjuster will provide proof that they are licensed in the state. If they won’t show that proof, working with them is a mistake.”
#2: Does the Company Have Referrals?
According to Anderson, the best way to find a reputable public adjuster is through word of mouth. “Ask friends, family, or neighbors who they used to help them with a claim. If they were happy, the likelihood is that others will be happy, too.”
The next best thing to do is ask the public adjuster under consideration for referrals. “But don’t just take the names and put them in a folder. Call them. Ask them how their experience was. Ask them if they got the payout they hoped to get. Most importantly, ask them if they would use the firm again if they had another hurricane loss.”
#3: Does the Company Have Experience with Florida Hurricane Claims?
It is important that any public adjuster chosen has experience with hurricane loss, especially in Florida. “Every state has different rules and regulations. The public adjuster needs to understand hurricane loss in general, and Florida law in particular,” says Anderson. That’s because hurricane loss can be made up of a lot of different claims: Wind, water, flood, property, loss of use, and more.
Once online research is complete, follow up with specific questions, such as:
• How long has the company been working in Florida as a public adjuster?
• How many Florida hurricane claims does the company complete each year?
• Does the company have any experience working with a specific insurance company?
• Are there any issues the company foresees based on this specific insurance company or this hurricane?
#4: How Does the Company Communicate With Clients?
The communication between a homeowner and the public adjuster is important. “Although the public adjuster will be doing the heavy lifting, the homeowner should always know what is going on and where the adjuster is in the process.”
As homeowners choose a public adjuster, they need to make sure that their communication styles match. Ask questions like:
• How often will the adjuster share updates?
• Does the company have a way to accept forms and documents via the web?
• How long does it take for an adjuster to return phone calls?
• How will the company make contact? Text, phone, email?
• Will the homeowner have a direct phone number or be put through the main switchboard?
No Matter What, Do the Due Diligence
“In the end, who a homeowner picks as a public adjuster is up to them. But to get an experienced professional, they are going to have to do their due diligence,” says Anderson.
He suggests that homeowners:
• Check for a valid Florida license
• Contact references
• Read online reviews
“If the due diligence checks out, then more than likely, that is a trustworthy public adjuster,” Anderson says.
About Aftermath Adjusters & Consulting
Aftermath Adjusters & Consulting, LLC a public adjuster firm with 50+ combined years of experience who advocate for homeowners when negotiating and appraising an insurance claim. Public Adjusters are licensed and trained insurance claims adjusters who work with claims from the initial inspection, gathering and providing the insurance company the documents needed to fully investigate a claim, preparing a professional estimate, negotiating the claim, and meeting at all on-site inspections. Aftermath Adjusters & Consulting has experience with hurricanes, floods, fires, mold, cast iron pipes, roof leaks, and other natural disasters that can cause significant damage to a home.
J. Lee Anderson
Aftermath Adjusters & Consulting, LLC
+1 954-329-2456
email us here