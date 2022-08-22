Aftermath Adjusters & Consulting Recommends These Last Minute Hurricane Preparations for Homeowners
Only three named storms so far in the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season & Florida may be tempted to breathe easy. However, the height of the season has just begun!
It’s best to prepare early, and doing so is highly recommended. However, homeowners that haven’t preplanned can still do things to minimize water and wind damage.”CORAL SPRINGS, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With just three named storms so far in the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season, homeowners in Florida may be tempted to breathe easy. However, the height of hurricane season is just beginning, and Florida is likely to feel the effects of some tropical storms before the end of the season in November. Aftermath Adjusters & Consulting, LLC wants to be sure homeowners are ready.
“Although it has been a quiet season so far, it only takes one storm to wreak havoc,” states Lee Anderson, owner of Aftermath Adjusters. “That’s why these three last-minute tips for Florida homeowners are so important. Following these tips will keep property safe if a storm is headed this way.”
Tip #1: Fortify Homes Against Wind and Water
There are many things a homeowner can do prior to hurricane season to prepare for the upcoming storms. However, according to Anderson, all is not lost even if they haven’t prepared prior to a storm being named. “It’s best to prepare early, and doing so is highly recommended. However, homeowners that haven’t preplanned can still do things to minimize water and wind damage.”
Anderson recommends the following:
• Bring in any outdoor furniture, decorations, toys, and equipment that could be tossed around by the wind
• Cover the windows and glass sliding doors with exterior grade plywood - at least ⅝” thick
• Clean out gutters so that water can move away from the home
• Caulk around windows and doors to make sure the seal is water-tight
• Test to be sure the sump pump is working
• Tie down the roof with roof straps
Anderson suggests getting plywood and roof straps before there is a storm warning. “Once a storm is on the way, materials to secure a home will be in short supply,” he warns.
Tip #2: Landscaping Matters, Too
There are two main reasons to consider landscaping. The first is that homeowners put a lot of time, effort, and money into landscaping to beautify a property, and it would be a shame to let a storm ruin that. The second is that flying debris from landscaping can cause structural damage to a home. “Imagine the damage a flying branch can do to a roof,” states Anderson. “Not only could it create structural damage, but then the homeowner will have to deal with water damage as well.”
Also, be sure to trim trees. Doing so will help them be more wind resistant and will eliminate dead or dying branches. Finally, tie down any small or newly planted trees that high winds could easily uproot.
Tip #3: Create a Quick Home Inventory
“Hurricane preparation lists always recommend that homeowners create a detailed home inventory that includes things like warranty information, serial numbers, receipts, and photos. However, when a storm is on the way, there isn’t enough time for a full inventory. Nonetheless, a homeowner can create a video inventory.”
A video inventory is simply a video or series of videos that documents a home and belongings. This list will be the needed proof to show damages and losses if the hurricane causes issues with the property. “Most people have what they need to create a video inventory,” states Anderson. “It’s as simple as getting out a cell phone.”
Use a smartphone video app to document:
• The outside of the home
• Landscaping
• Outbuildings
• Hurricane preparations
• The inside of the home
• Items stored in closets, cupboards, and drawers
• Valuable items such as jewelry, collections, and art
Be sure to get close-ups as well as wide angle shots. Then, once the video is completed, store it in a safe place like the cloud, with friends or family, or with an insurance agent.
About Aftermath Adjusters & Consulting
Aftermath Adjusters & Consulting, LLC a public adjuster firm with 50+ combined years of experience who advocate for homeowners when negotiating and appraising an insurance claim. Public Adjusters are licensed and trained insurance claims adjusters who work with claims from the initial inspection, gathering and providing the insurance company the documents needed to fully investigate a claim, preparing a professional estimate, negotiating the claim, and meeting at all onsite inspections. Aftermath Adjusters & Consulting has experience with hurricanes, floods, fires, mold, cast iron pipes, roof leaks, and other natural disasters that can cause significant damage to a home.
