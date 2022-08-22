Client Spotlight: How one realtor solved their pipeline challenge with Communities
CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, August 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Navigating New Markets
Jumping into the real estate industry is a difficult task for anyone. More often than not, you’re starting from scratch: no contacts, leads, referral business, or prospects. Couple that with starting in a rural market, a sometimes difficult challenge, and anyone would have to bring their A game to adapt. That’s why we’ve focused our spotlight on Olivia Dooley, a talented and accomplished agent based out of Renfrew County.
Meet Olivia Dooley
Olivia Dooley, a real estate agent based in Renfrew County, decided to face the challenge of rural markets head on. After graduating from Humber College in Toronto in 2019 where she studied business and marketing, she moved back to her hometown of 5,000 residents and decided to pursue a career in real estate. Earning her license in May 2021, right at the outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic, brought its own unique obstacles: a shifting real estate market with enough uncertainty to shake the most experienced realtors; a world that was becoming increasingly digital with little in-person relationship building; and a market slow down as buyers hunkered down to ride out the virus and its ripple effects. But none of that stopped Olivia from bolstering her leads, qualifying them, and closing deals.
The Communities Difference
As a new realtor in the market, Olivia began her career by joining her mother’s business as a buyer’s agent. Although her mother did give her some leads, she wanted to find her own source of independent leads. She began combing Google for advice and searching how to connect with buyers in her area. After coming up short, she eventually stumbled on CommunitiesCRM.com. “It made all the difference,” she said. “I started receiving leads the next day.”
As a leader in lead generation and CRM software, Communities was the perfect solution for Olivia as a budding agent in a rural market.
As any agent will tell you, leads are valuable – and they’re often the name of the game in the industry, especially as the world becomes increasingly digitized. But Olivia didn’t solely rely on lead generation; she strategized how to maximize her efforts in converting them to transactions. “At the beginning, I called every single lead as soon as they came in,” she says. “Sometimes it worked; sometimes it didn’t. A lot of people hate getting cold calls.”
Leveraging Automations
While the leads were valuable to Olivia, staying on top of them was crucial. She decided to pivot her cold calling strategy and focus her efforts on warm leads and those looking to convert. That’s where Sarah, the Communities nurturing system, came in and changed the game for her. “Sarah” is a pre-built email, SMS, and voicemail system that automatically contacts and nurtures leads when they come through the funnel. To leads, she’s your real estate assistant who is there to provide help, assistance, and answer whatever questions they might have. But for realtors, she’s an automated system that works on their behalf. Communities takes it even a step further by providing a real, human team to bolster Sarah’s efforts on your behalf for a small fee. They’ll book appointments for you, call and qualify your leads, and further engage them so that you’re pushing prospects through the funnel without lifting a finger.
“What I love most about Sarah is that she plants the seeds for you. She makes the connections while you focus on the high priority relationships,” Olivia says. Instead of having to be connected to her devices 24/7 for when leads come in and make inquiries, Olivia can “set it and forget it,” knowing that Sarah is available to nurture those prospects on her behalf.
Building Confidence And A Database
After being with Communities for over a year, Olivia confirms that it helped her immensely with building up her confidence as an agent. “I was self conscious at first,” she says, describing the beginning of her career. “I was less experienced than other realtors. I had doubts that I was good enough. But using Communities, and especially Sarah, gave me such an edge over the more experienced realtors.”
Olivia is able to rely on Sarah and the expertly designed nurturing system that comes with the Communities platform. “It made all the difference,” she says. After using Communities for over a year, she can rest assured that she’ll have a full pipeline for as long as she wants.
