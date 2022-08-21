Social Justice Advocate LaWanda Smith Amplifies Black Voices of Resilience in New Book

New short story illustrates how people of color triumphed over racial disparity intensified by the pandemic

DETROIT, MICHIGAN , UNITED STATES, August 21, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- " Black Pandemic Chronicles " by LaWanda SmithISBN: 978-1-638375-595-1Publication Date: Available now on AmazonA forward thinker and champion for social change, LaWanda Smith experienced firsthand how the COVID-19 pandemic disproportionately affected people of color and widened racial disparities. Seeking to advance the social and economic equality of Black Americans, Smith presents an eye-opening short story on resilience in the face of adversity and racial discrimination throughout the pandemic. "This book provides a much-needed education on the struggles that Black Americans face today," Smith said. "And I believe that my story, and other stories from Black voices, will ultimately serve as proof of the miracle of our collective survival and a testament to the strength of our community."In "Black Pandemic Chronicles," Smith offers a look into the life of Trina who is fighting to overcome racial bias during the pandemic. Smith also documents the lives of three Black men who are also attempting to move beyond the barriers of racial oppression throughout the era of COVID. Aiming to provide an insightful history, Smith hopes the narratives of her characters reflect and further advance a wider movement of Black empowerment and serve as a rallying cry for ending racial injustice. Through her writing, Smith aims to inspire personal transformation, shift mindsets, and promote equality for all. "Trina unleashes her inner heroine and affects meaningful change in the lives of others," Smith said. "I want readers to appreciate that we all have an inner heroine/hero waiting to be released, and now is the time.""Black Pandemic Chronicles" is available for purchase online at Amazon.com. For more information about the author, please visit her social media platforms.Facebook lawanda.smith.58 Instagram @iamlsmith About the AuthorA native of Detroit, Michigan, LaWanda Smith is a digital evangelist, transformation coach, philanthropist, and founder and CEO of Belzora Consulting Group. She has a passion not only for coaching teams and leadership, but also for social and economic equality and justice. Fighting for global awareness on diversity, equity, and inclusiveness led her to launch Kingdom Impact For Women. When not writing, she enjoys spiritual worship, putting together iconic fashion pieces, and immersing herself in interior design for her home.