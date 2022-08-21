Veterans and Family Outdoor Expo Sept. 24

As part of the Governor's Challenge Team, the Maine Bureau of Veterans' Services (MBVS), the Veterans Benefits Administration (VBA), VA Maine Healthcare System, and other partner organizations and state agencies are co-hosting a Veterans and Family Outdoor Expo on Saturday, Sept. 24 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Cabela's parking lot in Scarborough. This is a rain or shine event, and community resources will also be on site to assist.

“This is great opportunity for veterans to connect to the Veterans Affairs (VA) benefits they earned while serving in the U.S. Military,” Director David Richmond noted. “We’ve brought a variety of services providers and multiple outdoor programs together who specialize in programing for veterans and their families, including adaptive sports. For those veterans experiencing PTSD symptoms, connecting to the Maine outdoors often provides tremendous therapeutic benefits and connection to the community.”

This free, family-friendly event is sure to please with something for everyone including access to veterans' services and benefits; door prizes (gun safes and other prizes); veterans' park passes, and hunting and fishing licenses; kids’ activities; veterans' outdoor organizations, and a free lunch. The Scarborough Fire and Police Departments and Maine National Guard will also be on hand to meet and greet the public and provide vehicle tours. Pre-register at - https://bit.ly/3dpNhpN and click on Veteran Outdoor Expo Registration to enter your information.

Togus VBA Regional Benefits Office Director Jennifer Bover stated, “We’d like to thank Cabela’s for their event sponsorship. This is allowing veterans and their family members to connect to earned benefits from not only VA, but also other state and community resources. From the beginning, the Governor's Challenge Group has been focused on connecting Veterans and their family members to their benefits and to bolster their overall wellbeing. This includes things such as safe storage options for firearms and medications in the home as well as access to alternative outdoor activities.”

Veterans who didn’t pre-register should bring proof of service to obtain certain items, e.g., hunting and fishing licenses, however we may be able to assist with obtaining information on-the-spot on the day of the event. Contact MBVS at 207-287-7020 or email mainebvs@maine.gov if you need assistance retrieving your DD Form-214 discharge papers or for any questions about the event.