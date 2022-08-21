The Flynn Report to the DOJ is now available in paperback
U.S. Senate Candidate releases bombshell DOJ Submission about General Michael T. Flynn on Amazon.WEST CHESTER, PA, USA, August 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Flynn Report a two hundred- and thirty-one-page document sent to the US Justice Department detailing the on-going attempt by right wing extremists and the Patriot Caucus to transform America from a democracy to an autocracy has been released in paperback form on Amazon.
The book authored by Everett Stern, an independent candidate for US Senate in Pennsylvania and CEO of a private intelligence agency, Tactical Rabbit, contains the transcripts, photos, texts and accounts of a calculated plan by groups such as the Patriot Caucus headed by General Michael Flynn and backed by wealthy donors to use extortion and blackmail to pressure representatives in the US Senate and Congress to overthrow the results of the 2020 election and lay the groundwork to shape the outcome of future elections. “I felt it was very important to release the report as a book to let people see for themselves the serious threat to the freedom and values most Americans take for granted,” said Everett Stern. The intelligence report turned into book form is now available as a paperback on Amazon and self-published by Stern.
Everett Stern has testified before the January 6th Committee, and submitted reports to the FBI and other Federal agencies. “I felt that I had a duty to notify the Department of Justice and these other Federal agencies. I also feel it is important that the American people is informed as well. If I had not done so, I would be betraying what I stand for and hold dear. This is not about politics; this is a serious National Security issue that must be addressed. We cannot let right wing extremism undermine our democracy,” said Stern.
