Wikipedia for blockchain games - W3 Play

W3 Play, The Wikipedia of Play and Earn Games. Discover Everything about Blockchain Games

NY, NY, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Centralization of Decentralization, Discover Everything about Blockchain Games in W3 Play, The Wikipedia of Play and Earn Games.

There is one thing that is constant about video games, and that is change. The transition from pay to play to play and earn is massive. Today there are hundreds of play and earn games that provide an opportunity for gamers to earn real money while playing games.

Initially, the business model wasn’t reachable for everyone as it involved an investment to even start playing the game. However, now the premium model has changed from Play to Earn to Play and Earn. The new play and earn model does not require hefty upfronts rather they are free to play. Every day developers are hopping on to the play and earn gaming business model and working on new projects. There are hundreds of play and earn video games in the market and many more and making their way.

This transition from traditional to blockchain gaming is new and overwhelming for the majority of gamers. There are legit concerns and questions in the mind of avid gamers about this new niche. How many Play to Earn games are out there? Who are the developers behind the games? Which play-to-earn games are live and ready to play? And what P2E games are upcoming? Are they even legit? What P2E games are scams? Which P2E game is best? What does the community say about the game? P2E game reviews, and many more.

Solving Discoverability in a decentralized World

Take it easy, there is a profound and all-encompassing directory of play-to-earn games. This yellow page and Wikipedia of blockchain games have answers to every query can be imagined. W3 Play is a Netherlands-based company that has a dedicated team of highly skilled individuals working to put all the P2E games in one place. Its mission is to empower the P2E and blockchain gaming community with a 360° overview of the games. Hence, making life easy for the gamers to make easy and worthwhile decisions. Moreover, W3 Play also aims to capture and archive all the data out there about the blockchain games.

The Data Powerhouse

lt is known that the maturity, range, and quality of games are gradually increasing with an increase in developers, games, and users in blockchain games. W3 Play’s entry with its vision is timely, it aims to become the most comprehensive blockchain games data provider to the gaming community. Moreover, W3 Play is a community-oriented platform where gamers have the liberty to share their reviews about the game. As of now, there are approximately 200 games on the website with all the necessary information. Moreover, the website hosts 100 developers with their information and work. The number of games and developers is increasing on a daily basis. A comprehensive overview of games and developers in the blockchain gaming niche.

How Does W3 Play as a Content Syndicate Helps?

W3 Play and other such content syndicates will prove as a lifesaver for gamers. They will not only act as a bridge between the gamers, guilds, and the games but also bring gamers to play and earn adoption. W3 Play aims to access gamers all around the world with a personalized touch for every website user. This will include a gamer’s interest, language, locations, and even preferences.

W3 Play’s Global NFT Exchange Plans

Additionally, W3 Play has a hassle-free and secure mechanism for its users on its own NFT exchange. Players can swap their NFTs from one game to the other. The difference in the value is covered through W3 Play’s own token $WEPLAY. Moreover, players will also have access to a full suite of payment services which include a W3 Play credit card, a crypto account, and a secure wallet via Baanx.

W3 Play is one of the most trusted P2E platforms out there. The team has many new features in store which will go live soon. For more information head out to the following website; https://playtoearngames.com/