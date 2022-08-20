Submit Release
A Maine campsite conversation leads to 2 WWII marine veterans meeting for the first time

Visiting New England has always been part of a WWII veterans bucket list. During his visit to Maine, he got to experience something that wasn't originally on his itinerary.“This was on my bucket list -- to see the New England states,” said James “Jim” Ziegler.Ziegler lives in California. “The only combat I was in was in Okinawa, the final combat of the war,” he said.He’s been to over 100 countries and on all continents. Two weeks ago he started this two month journey to see all of New England.So far he's been to New York, Vermont, New Hampshire and now Maine. On Friday, Ziegler was staying at Acres of Wildlife in Steep Falls, Maine.That's where he got to meet another WWII marine veteran, Roy Earle.“When we heard the atomic bomb drop, it saved my life" Earle said.Ziegler and Earle's meeting was not planned.“I've run into people from Vietnam, I’ve run into the (veterans who fought) in other conflicts since then but not many others from WWII. Actually, we’re dying off as flies,” Ziegler said.Ziegler's campsite neighbors started asking questions about his cat.Then, after getting to know one another, Ziegler's neighbors decided to bring their own WWII veteran friend over to meet Ziegler. “This is very, very rare. I haven't met many others. Hardly ever,” Ziegler said.“All my guys are gone from the fourth division that I was in. I don't know if there is anybody left even though. We used to get together every year,” Earle said. Ziegler turns 100 years old this October and Earle turns 99 next year in March.

