DogBase Brings Its Disruptive AI Technology to the K-9 Training Sector
The startup’s forthcoming technology will save trainers time by helping them get maximum training yield while supporting their dogs’ health and well-being
DogBase seeks to solve the main pain points trainers face through technology.”TEL AVIV, ISRAEL, September 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The K-9 training sector has long relied on pen-and-paper documentation systems, long man hours, and timely trial-and-error systems that can lead to frustration for both the handler and the working dog. But thanks to a forthcoming new AI system, trainers will be able to streamline the training process with valuable insights to help them improve outcomes through a data-driven approach to training.
— Almog Koren
DogBase is currently in private beta with selected military units and enterprise organizations with plans to launch to the public soon. The AI platform for the K-9 training sector was conceived by founder and CEO Almog Koren, a serial entrepreneur, software engineer, and SAR dog handler with the Israeli Dog Unit. Koren also has long been passionate about dog sports and dog training. His first-hand experience with the outdated processes currently used in training working dogs led him to develop DogBase.
"While the use of working dogs across many industries is growing exponentially, technology within the sector has not kept pace and is essentially non-existent," said Koren. “DogBase seeks to solve the main pain points trainers face through technology, including eliminating paper logging, providing a systemized way to demonstrate proof of training progress, and delivering actionable data insights to help trainers more quickly achieve training outcomes in ways that protect dogs’ well-being and cut down training man hours.”
“We really see the value of utilizing the smart features of the AI to help us with economizing our efforts in man hours spent training. If the data leads us to optimizing how much time spent is required in certain fields so we can cut training time down whilst maintaining maximum yield, this will allow us to focus on our weaker areas and also get guys on leave as much as possible. Additionally, the cost-benefits associated with reducing the man hours would be astronomical,” noted an ex-military working dog handler.
DogBase will be available in desktop and mobile app formats in a monthly subscription model on trainer and organizational needs, ensuring that trainers have access to the platform at all times so they can log progress no matter when and where they are training.
To learn more about DogBase and stay informed on the project's latest news, visit www.dogbase.co.
Almog Koren
DogBase
547048129398
almog@dogbase.co