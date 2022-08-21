Rest in peace FDLE Special Agent Jose Perez

August 20, 2022

MIAMI - FDLE Special Agent Jose Perez passed away today, 17 days after he was hit by another driver in a catastrophic vehicle crash while responding to a building alarm. Agent Perez was a special agent at FDLE’s Miami Regional Operations Center (MROC).



FDLE Acting Commissioner Mark Glass said, “Our hearts are heavy as we mourn the loss of Agent Perez, who spent his entire life serving others from the United States armed forces to more than 30 years in law enforcement. Our country, our state, our community and FDLE are better because of his dedication. Rest in peace our brave hero. You will never be forgotten.”



FDLE Miami Special Agent in Charge Troy Walker said, “Jose, you were admired by everyone as a mentor and a friend. We will forever miss your courageous heart, your infectious smile and your incredible generosity. Your watch has ended, but your inspiration and positive influence on our Miami-Dade community and FDLE always remains. We love you Jose.”



Tomorrow, Sunday, August 21, a full ceremonial processional escort will tentatively start between 3:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m., from Kendall Regional Hospital to the Miami-Dade Medical Examiner’s Office.



FDLE will be joined by fire rescue and numerous law enforcement agencies, including the City of Miami Police Department, Miami-Dade Police Department, FDLE Capitol Police, Florida Highway Patrol and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.



Agent Perez’s death is the department’s second line of duty death in FDLE history.



