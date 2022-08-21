Lifshitz Law PLLC Announces Investigations of FTAI, MVBF, SAFE, and STAR

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 20, 2022 /

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC FTAI

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces an investigation into possible breaches of fiduciary duty in connection with FTAI's merger with a subsidiary of FTAI Finance Holdco Ltd. The combined company will be renamed FTAI Aviation Ltd. Under the terms of the merger agreement, FTAI common stock shareholders are expected to receive one ordinary share of FTAI Aviation for each FTAI common share that they own

If you are an FTAI investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or email at info@jlclasslaw.com.

MVB Financial Corp. MVBF

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces an investigation into possible breaches of fiduciary duty in connection with MVBF's merger with Integrated Financial Holdings, Inc. ("IFH"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, IFH shareholders will receive 1.21 shares of MVBF common stock for each share of IFH common stock.

If you are an MVBF investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or email at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Safehold Inc. SAFE

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces an investigation into possible breaches of fiduciary duty in connection with SAFE's merger with iStar Inc.

If you are a SAFE investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or email at info@jlclasslaw.com.

STAR STAR

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces an investigation into possible breaches of fiduciary duty in connection with STAR's merger with Safehold Inc.

If you are a STAR investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

