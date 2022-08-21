Submit Release
Lifshitz Law PLLC Announces Investigations of FTAI, MVBF, SAFE, and STAR

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 20, 2022 /

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC FTAI

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces an investigation into possible breaches of fiduciary duty in connection with FTAI's merger with a subsidiary of FTAI Finance Holdco Ltd. The combined company will be renamed FTAI Aviation Ltd. Under the terms of the merger agreement, FTAI common stock shareholders are expected to receive one ordinary share of FTAI Aviation for each FTAI common share that they own

MVB Financial Corp. MVBF

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces an investigation into possible breaches of fiduciary duty in connection with MVBF's merger with Integrated Financial Holdings, Inc. ("IFH"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, IFH shareholders will receive 1.21 shares of MVBF common stock for each share of IFH common stock.

Safehold Inc. SAFE

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces an investigation into possible breaches of fiduciary duty in connection with SAFE's merger with iStar Inc.

STAR STAR

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces an investigation into possible breaches of fiduciary duty in connection with STAR's merger with Safehold Inc.

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING.© 2022 Lifshitz Law PLLC. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Lifshitz Law PLLC, 1190 Broadway, Hewlett, New York 11557, Tel: (516)493-9780. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

Contact:

Joshua M. Lifshitz, Esq.
Lifshitz Law PLLC
Phone: 516-493-9780
Facsimile: 516-280-7376
Email: info@jlclasslaw.com

