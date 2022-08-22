Global Cloud-based Solutions for Drug Discovery, Development and Manufacturing Market - by InsightAce Analytic

Cloud-based Solutions for Drug Market info Cloud-based Solutions for Drug Market segment

Major market players operating in the Cloud-based Solutions for Drug Discovery, Development and Manufacturing market include Accenture, Amazon Web Services, Alibaba Cloud, Google, IBM, XtalPi, Nutanix” — Insightace Analytic

NEW JERSEY, NJ, USA, August 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global Cloud-based Solutions for Drug Discovery, Development and Manufacturing Market- by Cloud (Private, Public, and Hybrid), Service (Service (IaaS), Platform as a Service (PaaS), and Software as a Service (SaaS)), End-Users (Biotech Vendors, Contract Research Organizations, Pharmaceutical Companies, and Other End-Users), Trends, Industry Competition Analysis, Revenue and Forecast To 2030."

According to the latest research by InsightAce Analytic, the global Cloud-based Solutions for Drug Discovery, Development and Manufacturing market expected to show a CAGR of 13.4% during a forecast period of 2022-2030.

Cloud-based drug discovery solutions are primarily utilized in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries to accelerate and decrease the cost of drug research and development. Cloud-based drug discovery platforms can process and retain vast volumes of data, and the data may be accessed via computers, laptops, and mobile devices. It also provides excellent data security. Users can simplify and delegate many elements of data mining, analysis, and healthcare decision-making using modern cloud-based technologies that offer decentralized/real-world data management and collaborative operating solutions. Implementing suitable cloud-based solutions is thought to have the potential to save more than half of the entire cost and time invested in a drug development programme.

The pharmaceutical, biopharmaceutical, and other industry businesses' increasing investments in drug discovery, development, and manufacturing, as well as their increased use of cloud services for these purposes, is the main growth-promoting factors for the market. Because cloud technology has so many benefits, it is increasingly being used for medication discovery, development, and production. For instance, cloud services could make it easier to streamline procedures and build business cases to determine whether a drug is likely to be both beneficial and profitable. As the frequency of various diseases develops, it is also projected that rising investments in drug discovery and development will contribute to the expansion of the market under consideration. The adoption of cloud services in drug discovery, development, and manufacturing is thus anticipated to increase over the forecast period due to the considerable investments made in the drug discovery and development initiative and the advantages cloud solutions offer. This will drive growth in the market for cloud-based solutions for drug discovery, development, and manufacturing.

North America is anticipated to be the major contributor to the Cloud-based Solutions for Drug Discovery, Development and Manufacturing market over the forecast years. In North America, the market is expected to develop at a faster rate during the projected period due to rising rates of lifestyle diseases and rising healthcare costs. The primary growth-promoting factors for the market are the rising investment in drug discovery, development, and manufacturing by pharmaceutical, biopharmaceutical, and other companies, as well as the expanding utilization of cloud services for these activities. In addition, the Asia Pacific Cloud-based Solutions for Drug Discovery, Development and Manufacturing market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period. The use of cloud services for drug discovery, development, and manufacturing is growing as a result of the many advantages that cloud technology can provide. For instance, cloud services could facilitate the streamlining of processes and the creation of business cases to assess whether medicine is likely to be beneficial and commercially viable.

Major market players operating in the Cloud-based Solutions for Drug Discovery, Development and Manufacturing market include Accenture, Amazon Web Services, Alibaba Cloud, Google, IBM, XtalPi, Nutanix, and Other Prominent Players.

Recent collaborations and agreements in the market:

• In December 2021, Pfizer Inc. and Amazon Web Services (AWS) committed to collaborating on the development of breakthrough cloud-based technologies that have the potential to transform how new pharmaceuticals are studied, manufactured, and distributed for clinical trials.

• In May 2020, Researchers at the University of Bristol claimed to have effectively elucidated the structure of a prospective preventive intervention dubbed ADDomer using cloud-based technology (a new class of synthetic vaccines).

Market Segments

Global Cloud-based Solutions for Drug Discovery, Development and Manufacturing Market, by Cloud, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Private

• Public

• Hybrid

Global Cloud-based Solutions for Drug Discovery, Development and Manufacturing Market, by Service, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS)

• Platform as a Service (PaaS)

• Software as a Service (SaaS)

Global Cloud-based Solutions for Drug Discovery, Development and Manufacturing Market, by End-Users, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Biotech Vendors

• Contract Research Organizations

• Pharmaceutical Companies

• Other End-Users

Global Cloud-based Solutions for Drug Discovery, Development and Manufacturing Market, by Region, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

North America Cloud-based Solutions for Drug Discovery, Development and Manufacturing Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• U.S.

• Canada

Europe Cloud-based Solutions for Drug Discovery, Development and Manufacturing Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Germany

• France

• Italy

• Spain

• Russia

• Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Cloud-based Solutions for Drug Discovery, Development and Manufacturing Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• India

• China

• Japan

• South Korea

• Australia & New Zealand

Latin America Cloud-based Solutions for Drug Discovery, Development and Manufacturing Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Brazil

• Mexico

• Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Cloud-based Solutions for Drug Discovery, Development and Manufacturing Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• GCC Countries

• South Africa

• Rest of Middle East & Africa

