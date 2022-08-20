J&T Express Announces Expansion of Sorting Centres and Free Shipping Campaign for Customers in Celebration of Its Seventh Anniversary in Indonesia

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Aug. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global logistics service provider J&T Express announces the expansion of two sorting centres in Indonesia to meet growing local business demand and upgrade work environment for employees, along with a free shipping campaign for customers, in celebration of the company's seventh anniversary in the country.

Since its launch in Indonesia in August 2015, J&T Express has grown quickly to own a global network covering 13 countries across the globe, providing customers with integrated logistics solutions through intelligent infrastructure and digital logistics network.

Charles Hou, Group Vice President of J&T Express, said, "Indonesia is where we started. It is where we delivered our first parcel and made our first step in the global journey. I'm very proud for what we have achieved over the years, yet I am more grateful for the tremendous support of all the delivery men and women, our staff, our business partners and our customers. Like the nature of our business, our success is a relay. It is only made possible by the effort of every single person along the way.

To better serve the growing local market and provide better working environment for its employees, J&T Express is expanding and optimizing 70th and 71th sorting centres, respectively in East Java and Kalimantan, the areas with high business volumes, according to Robin Lo, CEO of J&T Express Indonesia.

To meet the rising demand of delivery services, the two upgraded sorting warehouses in the city of Madiun and Banjarmasin each covers an area of about 20,000 square meters with a building area of more than 12,000 square meters. Starting operation in November and December, respectively, the sorting centres' processing volume are expected to double with the use of automatic sorting machines in the future.

Meanwhile, J&T Express has launched the "Stop Bayar Ongkir" (Stop Pay Shipping Fee) program on August 20 as part of the anniversary celebration to show gratitude to its customers in Indonesia. The terms and conditions of the "Stop Bayar Ongkir" program can be accessed through the Indonesia official website at www.jet.co.id.

Robin Lo said, "This is one of the few times we have held a delivery fee promotion for customers, although with a different scale. We noticed that delivery services have now become a necessity for the communities. For this reason, on this occasion, we launched a 100% free delivery program as a form of appreciation to our customers who have supported J&T Express over the last seven years and contributed to building J&T into a major delivery service provider in Indonesia."

J&T Express also celebrated its fourth anniversary in Vietnam and Malaysia in July and August, respectively, launching similar programs to show appreciation for customer support.

J&T Express is a global logistics service provider with leading express delivery businesses in Southeast Asia and China, the largest and fastest-growing market in the world. Founded in 2015, J&T Express' network spans thirteen countries, including Indonesia, Vietnam, Malaysia, the Philippines, Thailand, Cambodia, Singapore, China, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Mexico, Brazil and Egypt. Adhering to its "customer-oriented and efficiency-based" mission, J&T Express is committed to providing customers with integrated logistics solutions through intelligent infrastructure and digital logistics network, as part of its global strategy to connect the world with greater efficiency and bring logistical benefits to all.

