Submit Release
News Search

There were 762 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 223,256 in the last 365 days.

Statement on the passing of Mabel DeWare

CANADA, August 19 - FREDERICTON (GNB) – The following statement of condolence was issued today by Premier Blaine Higgs:

Marcia and I were saddened to learn of the passing of former MLA and senator Mabel DeWare.

She was passionate about public service, volunteerism, sports and her family, and left her mark in each area.

Mabel was a trailblazer in politics, where she was elected to the New Brunswick legislative assembly for two consecutive terms in 1978 and 1982. During her time in the legislature, she held three cabinet posts, including becoming the first female minister of labour in 1978.

She was appointed to the Senate in 1990 and, in 1999, she became the first woman to be appointed Opposition whip. She remained in this position until her retirement in 2001.

Outside of politics, Mabel was an active volunteer and sports enthusiast.

She was a dedicated volunteer with the YMCA, the United Way and Canadian curling. In 2020, she was asked to be the honorary chair of the 150th anniversary of the YMCA in recognition of her long-standing commitment to the organization.

Mabel also won several provincial curling titles, as well as the Canadian championship in 1963. She was inducted into the New Brunswick Sports Hall of Fame in 1976 and the Canadian Curling Hall of Fame in 1987.

On behalf of all New Brunswickers, I offer my sincere condolences to Mabel’s loved ones, including her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, as well as her friends and colleagues.

19-08-22

You just read:

Statement on the passing of Mabel DeWare

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.