Statement on the passing of Mabel DeWare

CANADA, August 19 - FREDERICTON (GNB) – The following statement of condolence was issued today by Premier Blaine Higgs:

Marcia and I were saddened to learn of the passing of former MLA and senator Mabel DeWare.

She was passionate about public service, volunteerism, sports and her family, and left her mark in each area.

Mabel was a trailblazer in politics, where she was elected to the New Brunswick legislative assembly for two consecutive terms in 1978 and 1982. During her time in the legislature, she held three cabinet posts, including becoming the first female minister of labour in 1978.

She was appointed to the Senate in 1990 and, in 1999, she became the first woman to be appointed Opposition whip. She remained in this position until her retirement in 2001.

Outside of politics, Mabel was an active volunteer and sports enthusiast.

She was a dedicated volunteer with the YMCA, the United Way and Canadian curling. In 2020, she was asked to be the honorary chair of the 150th anniversary of the YMCA in recognition of her long-standing commitment to the organization.

Mabel also won several provincial curling titles, as well as the Canadian championship in 1963. She was inducted into the New Brunswick Sports Hall of Fame in 1976 and the Canadian Curling Hall of Fame in 1987.

On behalf of all New Brunswickers, I offer my sincere condolences to Mabel’s loved ones, including her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, as well as her friends and colleagues.

19-08-22