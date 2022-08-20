Submit Release
ShopSolarKits.com Looks to Build the World's First All-in-One DIY Solar Power Platform

Since 2018, ShopSolarKits.com has emerged as one of the leading online retailers of complete, off-grid solar kits. To date, ShopSolarKits.com has acquired over 30,000 customers, and they continue to grow at a rapid pace. 

The popular online retailer has recently repositioned their parent company as ‘PV Platforms, Inc.’ in a move towards building the first all-in-one solar power platform for off-grid, portable and emergency backup power systems.

They continue to move forward with their vision of simplifying power independence for every person and every home. To achieve the aim of global power independence, they package and distribute complete solar kits that contain everything an individual would require to build their own solar power system.

All in one solar power platform

PV Platforms is investing in the creation and implementation of an installation network that customers will be able to take advantage of through the ShopSolarKits.com website. 

They will also continue to encourage consumers to adopt solar technology by investing heavily into their own content and education platform. This will allow customers of all experience levels to quickly and easily educate themselves on a wide range of practical solar topics.

While they understand that protecting the environment is an important motive for some individuals to adopt solar, a greater number of people can be encouraged to invest in their own solar power system if it is positioned as a simple and affordable solution to their more immediate and practical needs.

 

Simply put, ShopSolarKits.com makes it easy and affordable for individuals to purchase, install and maintain their own solar power system, the adoption of solar energy will continue to rise in a significant way.

Essentially, it’s not simply about trying to appeal to people’s values and environmental concerns that will encourage more individuals to go solar, it is about making the process and ability to invest in a system much more understandable and accessible that will actually fuel sustainable adoption and growth.

