Canadian Metals Announces Board Change

MONTRÉAL, Aug. 19, 2022 /CNW/ - Canadian Metals Inc. ("CME" or the "Corporation") CME announces the resignation of Mr. Yves Rougerie as a director of the Corporation, effective August 19, 2022. The board of directors of the Corporation expresses its appreciation for Mr. Rougerie's contributions to the Corporation and wishes him the best with his future endeavours.

The Corporation's management will seek the appointment of a new independent director to fill in the vacancy created by Mr. Rougerie's resignation, and will be in discussions with candidates who will make a great fit with the Corporation as it continues the strategic exploration operations.

About Canadian Metals Inc. 

Canadian Metals is a diversified resource company focused on creating shareholder value through the development of large-scale mineral deposits in specific commodities and safe jurisdictions.

Website: www.canadianmetalsinc.com

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

The statements in this news release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements". Readers are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance, and that actual developments or results may vary materially from those described in such "forward-looking" statements.

SOURCE Canadian Metals Inc.

