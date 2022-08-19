Three State Highways to Close for Construction Operations in Chester County

08/19/2022

King of Prussia, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that North Creek Road, Merlin Road and Red Lion Road will be closed and detoured for construction operations in Chester County.

Weather permitting, the work schedule and locations are:

Monday, August 22, through Wednesday, August 24, from 8:00 AM to 2:00 PM, Red Lion Road will be closed and detoured between Corrine Road and Lenape Unionville Road in Pocopson Township for shoulder reconstruction. During the closure, motorists will be directed to use Corrine Road, Locust Grove Road, and Lenape Unionville Road;

Saturday, August 27, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, Merlin Road will be closed and detoured between Yellow Springs Road and Pikeland Road in Charlestown Township for pipe replacement. During the closure, motorists will be directed to use Yellow Springs Road, Hollow Road, and Pikeland Road; and

Monday, August 29, and Tuesday, August 30, from 7:00 AM to 2:00 PM, North Creek Road will be closed and detoured between Route 841 (Chesterville Road) and Mercer Mill Road in London Britain and Franklin townships for base repair. During the closure, motorists will be directed to use Chesterville Road, Northbank Road and Mercer Mill Road.

Local access will be maintained up to the work zones. Motorists are advised to allow more time for travel near the work areas because backups and slowdowns will occur along the detour routes.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com or downloading the 511PA mobile application. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties, visit the District 6 Traffic Bulletin.

Information about infrastructure in District 6, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.pa.gov/D6Results. Find PennDOT's planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

Subscribe to PennDOT District 6 news and traffic alerts at www.penndot.pa.gov/District6.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter and like the department on Facebook and Instagram.

MEDIA CONTACT: Robyn Briggs, 610-205-6799

# # #



