Downtown Huntsville Inc Salutes Departing CEO

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., Aug. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Downtown Huntsville, Inc. (DHI) has announced that its CEO, Chad Emerson, soon will transition out of the organization and salutes his many accomplishments during his nearly 10-year tenure. Emerson has accepted a position to apply his kickstart prowess with a startup opportunity that will be announced at a later date. He plans to continue to live in Huntsville.

Emerson was the founding CEO of DHI in 2013 and has been a driving force behind transforming Huntsville's downtown into the thriving cultural and commercial center that it is today.

"Chad initiated the momentum that Downtown Huntsville has enjoyed over these past 10 years," notes Tyce Hudson, DHI Chairman of the Board. "We couldn't have reached where we are today without him, and we are deeply grateful for his longer-than-expected leadership. We are all excited for Emerson's future endeavors, and wish him the very best."

Hudson points out that Huntsville and DHI garnered numerous awards during Emerson's time, including multiple International Downtown Association awards for placemaking and unique downtown projects, and the city's recent ranking as the #1 city in America by US News & World Report.

The DHI Board has initiated an executive search committee and is delighted that Emerson will remain in Huntsville and will work with DHI to ensure a seamless transition for members, supporters and the general public. The Board is committed to attracting the very best CEO to Huntsville and is excited to take the organization to the next level, according to Hudson.

DHI is poised for continued success. "We have a blueprint for Chad's successor and strong momentum," Hudson says. "We updated DHI's strategic plan, clarified the "districts of downtown," and rebranded our trails. This all builds to our continued success as a downtown and a city."

About Downtown Huntsville

Downtown Huntsville, Inc. is the champion for a vibrant and economically strong Downtown Huntsville. DHI members represent all stakeholder groups, including Downtown property owners, business owners, business organizations, tourist attractions, neighborhood associations, advocacy groups and city residents. The organization focuses on initiatives supporting its Urban Environment, Downtown Commercial and Residential Development, Downtown Public Policy and Advocacy, Downtown Marketing and Public Relations, as well as Philanthropy and DHI Membership. More information about Downtown Huntsville, Inc. can be found on their website: https://www.downtownhuntsville.org/

