A New Federal Electoral Map is Taking Shape for Ontario

LONDON, ON, Aug. 19, 2022 /CNW/ - The Federal Electoral Boundaries Commission for Ontario has proposed a new electoral map for consideration at public hearings this fall. This map introduces changes to Ontario's federal electoral district boundaries and has been developed through an independent and non-partisan process.

"In exercising its mandate under the Electoral Boundaries Readjustment Act and given the allocation of one additional district to Ontario, the Commission found it necessary to propose many new electoral boundaries to correct wide variations in voter equality that have emerged across the province over the past decade due to population change," says the Honourable Justice Lynne C. Leitch, Chair of the three-member commission.

Karen Bird and Peter John Loewen are the other members of the Commission who are responsible for readjusting the province's federal electoral boundaries.

The Commission welcomes input and engagement from the public in this important democratic exercise.

The proposal reflects Ontario's increase in population from 12,851,821 in 2011 to 14,223,942, as captured in the 2021 Census, and takes into consideration communities of interest or identity, and historic and geographic factors. The proposal can be found at redistribution2022.ca. It will be published in the Canada Gazette on September 3, 2022.

Under the Electoral Boundaries Readjustment Act, the Commission's main aim in redrawing the boundaries is to divide the province into 122 electoral districts that are as close to the electoral quota as reasonably possible, while taking into consideration the factors listed above. The electoral quota is calculated by dividing the population of the province by the number of electoral districts it has been allocated. In the case of Ontario, the quota for each electoral district is 116,590 (14,223,942 residents divided by 122 electoral districts).

Public hearings

The Ontario commission is holding in-person and virtual public hearings to gather opinions on the proposed boundaries and electoral district names.

Public Hearings Location Place of Hearing Date of

Hearing Time of Hearing Virtual

hearing Central Ontario;

Northern GTA; Eastern

GTA; and Central East

Ontario

The link will be

provided to participants Monday,

September 26,

2022 6:30 p.m. Virtual

hearing Hamilton and Niagara;

South Central Ontario;

Southwestern Ontario;

and Southernmost

Ontario

The link will be

provided to participants Tuesday, S

eptember 27,

2022 6:30 p.m. Virtual

hearing Halton, Guelph, and

Wellington; Brampton,

Caledon, and Dufferin;

and Mississauga

The link will be

provided to participants Wednesday,

September 28,

2022 6:30 p.m. Virtual

hearing City of Toronto

The link will be

provided to participants Thursday,

September 29,

2022 6:30 p.m. Sioux

Lookout The Forest Inn &

Conference Centre

11 May Street Monday,

October 3,

2022 6:30 p.m. Kenora Douglas Family Art

Centre-The Muse

224 Main Street South Tuesday,

October 4,

2022 6:30 p.m. Timmins The Senator Hotel

14 Mountjoy Street

South Tuesday,

October 11,

2022 6:30 p.m. Milton FirstOntario Arts

Centre Milton

1010 Main Street East Wednesday,

October 12,

2022 6:30 p.m. Brampton Peel Art Gallery,

Museum and Archives,

9 Wellington Street East Thursday,

October 13,

2022 6:30 p.m. Whitchurch-

Stouffville Whitchurch-Stouffville

Museum & Community

Centre

14732 Woodbine

Avenue Monday,

October 17,

2022 6:30 p.m. Scarborough Scarborough Civic

Centre

Committee Rooms 1

and 2 150 Borough

Drive Tuesday,

October 18,

2022 6:30 p.m. Toronto Beeton Hall, Toronto

Reference Library

789 Yonge Street Wednesday,

October 19,

2022 6:30 p.m. Ottawa Rotunda, Canadian

Museum of Nature

240 McLeod Street Thursday,

October 20,

2022 6:30 p.m. St. Catharines Pond Inlet, Mackenzie

Chown Complex,

Brock University

1812 Sir Isaac Brock

Way Friday,

October 21,

2022 6:30 p.m. London Ivey Spencer

Leadership Centre

551 Windermere Road Monday,

October 24,

2022 6:30 p.m. Virtual hearing Northern Ontario;

Eastern Ontario; and

Ottawa

The link will be

provided to participants Wednesday,

October 26,

2022 6:30 p.m. Virtual hearing Ontario open virtual

hearing

The link will be

provided to

participants. Saturday,

October 29,

2022 12 p.m.

How to participate

If you wish to make a representation at a hearing, you must complete the Public Hearing Participation Form and submit it by September 25, 2022.

You can submit written comments if you don't want to appear at an in-person or virtual hearing. Should you wish to only send comments and feedback to the Commission, without attending a public hearing, you can do so by mail or email, or by using the Interactive Mapping Tool.

The Commission can be contacted at the following address:

Ms. Paula PuddyCommission SecretaryFederal Electoral Boundaries Commission for OntarioPO Box 37018 SouthdaleLondon, ON N6E 3T3

ON@redecoupage-federal-redistribution.ca

In the interest of transparency, the Commission will make public all written submissions that it receives in response to the proposed redistribution plan. They will be published on the Commission's website and will include the person's name and the date of the submission. The person's home address will not be shared.

SOURCE The Federal Electoral Boundaries Commission for Ontario