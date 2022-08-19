Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,067 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 223,237 in the last 365 days.

A New Federal Electoral Map is Taking Shape for Ontario

LONDON, ON, Aug. 19, 2022 /CNW/ - The Federal Electoral Boundaries Commission for Ontario has proposed a new electoral map for consideration at public hearings this fall. This map introduces changes to Ontario's federal electoral district boundaries and has been developed through an independent and non-partisan process.

"In exercising its mandate under the Electoral Boundaries Readjustment Act and given the allocation of one additional district to Ontario, the Commission found it necessary to propose many new electoral boundaries to correct wide variations in voter equality that have emerged across the province over the past decade due to population change," says the Honourable Justice Lynne C. Leitch, Chair of the three-member commission.

Karen Bird and Peter John Loewen are the other members of the Commission who are responsible for readjusting the province's federal electoral boundaries.

The Commission welcomes input and engagement from the public in this important democratic exercise.

The proposal reflects Ontario's increase in population from 12,851,821 in 2011 to 14,223,942, as captured in the 2021 Census, and takes into consideration communities of interest or identity, and historic and geographic factors. The proposal can be found at redistribution2022.ca. It will be published in the Canada Gazette on September 3, 2022.

Under the Electoral Boundaries Readjustment Act, the Commission's main aim in redrawing the boundaries is to divide the province into 122 electoral districts that are as close to the electoral quota as reasonably possible, while taking into consideration the factors listed above. The electoral quota is calculated by dividing the population of the province by the number of electoral districts it has been allocated. In the case of Ontario, the quota for each electoral district is 116,590 (14,223,942 residents divided by 122 electoral districts).

Public hearings

The Ontario commission is holding in-person and virtual public hearings to gather opinions on the proposed boundaries and electoral district names.

Public Hearings

Location

Place of Hearing

Date of
Hearing

Time of Hearing

Virtual
hearing

Central Ontario;
Northern GTA; Eastern
GTA; and Central East
Ontario
The link will be
provided to participants

Monday,
September 26,
2022

6:30 p.m.

Virtual
hearing

Hamilton and Niagara;
South Central Ontario;
Southwestern Ontario;
and Southernmost
Ontario
The link will be
provided to participants

Tuesday, S
eptember 27,
2022

6:30 p.m.

Virtual
hearing

Halton, Guelph, and
Wellington; Brampton,
Caledon, and Dufferin;
and Mississauga
The link will be
provided to participants

Wednesday,
September 28,
2022

6:30 p.m.

Virtual
hearing

City of Toronto
The link will be
provided to participants

Thursday,
September 29,
2022

6:30 p.m.

Sioux
Lookout

The Forest Inn &
Conference Centre
11 May Street

Monday,
October 3,
2022

6:30 p.m.

Kenora

Douglas Family Art
Centre-The Muse
224 Main Street South

Tuesday,
October 4,
2022

6:30 p.m.

Timmins

The Senator Hotel
14 Mountjoy Street
South

Tuesday,
October 11,
2022

6:30 p.m.

Milton

FirstOntario Arts
Centre Milton
1010 Main Street East

Wednesday,
October 12,
2022

6:30 p.m.

Brampton

Peel Art Gallery,
Museum and Archives,
9 Wellington Street East

Thursday,
October 13,
2022

6:30 p.m.

Whitchurch-
Stouffville

Whitchurch-Stouffville
Museum & Community
Centre
14732 Woodbine
Avenue

Monday,
October 17,
2022

6:30 p.m.

Scarborough

Scarborough Civic
Centre
Committee Rooms 1
and 2 150 Borough
Drive

Tuesday,
October 18,
2022

6:30 p.m.

Toronto

Beeton Hall, Toronto
Reference Library
789 Yonge Street

Wednesday,
October 19,
2022

6:30 p.m.

Ottawa

Rotunda, Canadian
Museum of Nature
240 McLeod Street

Thursday,
October 20,
2022

6:30 p.m.

St. Catharines

Pond Inlet, Mackenzie
Chown Complex,
Brock University
1812 Sir Isaac Brock
Way

Friday,
October 21,
2022

6:30 p.m.

London

Ivey Spencer
Leadership Centre
551 Windermere Road

Monday,
October 24,
2022

6:30 p.m.

Virtual hearing

Northern Ontario;
Eastern Ontario; and
Ottawa
The link will be
provided to participants

Wednesday,
October 26,
2022

6:30 p.m.

Virtual hearing

Ontario open virtual
hearing
The link will be
provided to
participants.

Saturday,
October 29,
2022

12 p.m.

How to participate

If you wish to make a representation at a hearing, you must complete the Public Hearing Participation Form and submit it by September 25, 2022.

You can submit written comments if you don't want to appear at an in-person or virtual hearing. Should you wish to only send comments and feedback to the Commission, without attending a public hearing, you can do so by mail or email, or by using the Interactive Mapping Tool.

The Commission can be contacted at the following address:

Ms. Paula PuddyCommission SecretaryFederal Electoral Boundaries Commission for OntarioPO Box 37018 SouthdaleLondon, ON N6E 3T3

ON@redecoupage-federal-redistribution.ca

In the interest of transparency, the Commission will make public all written submissions that it receives in response to the proposed redistribution plan. They will be published on the Commission's website and will include the person's name and the date of the submission. The person's home address will not be shared.

SOURCE The Federal Electoral Boundaries Commission for Ontario

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2022/19/c5030.html

You just read:

A New Federal Electoral Map is Taking Shape for Ontario

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.