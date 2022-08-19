Awkward Styles Print on demand Ranks No. 3,288 on the 2022 Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America

This marks the 3rd time the print-on-demand company appears on the Inc. 5000 list.

Inc. magazine, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies revealed that Awkward Styles is no. 3,288 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, with a revenue increase of 161% during the last three years.

This year marks the third time that Awkward Styles has earned a spot on this prestigious list. It requires a lot of hard work and consistency—and they've got plenty of both in spades!

"We're honored to be recognized once more by INC 5000 as one of the fastest-growing companies. We've been building something special here, and it's an honor to be counted among our peers in this way." - Kaya Gokhan, Awkward Styles CEO

The company was founded in 2014 by co-founders Kaya Gokhan and wife Filiz Copur. Since then, Awkward Styles has grown from an Etsy store to a print-on-demand, fulfillment, and dropshipping company and now into something much more: an all-inclusive platform for entrepreneurs looking to build and expand their own clothing, accessories, and home decor brands.

