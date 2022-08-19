Bastion Health Announces the Addition of Board-Certified Internal Medicine Physician Dr. Vasanth Kainkaryam as Chief Medical Officer

Dr. Vasanth Kainkaryam is Triple-board Certified, Further Augmenting Bastion Health's Clinical Advocacy In Support of Men's Health

FARMINGTON, Conn., Aug. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bastion Health, the first-ever comprehensive telehealth platform for men's health, announces the addition of board-certified internal medicine physician Vasanth Kainkaryam, MD as Chief Medical Officer. As Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Kainkaryam will be a clinical resource for Bastion Health's patients and partners, further augmenting Bastion's capabilities and growth in men's health.

Dr. Vasanth Kainkaryam is board-certified in Internal Medicine, Pediatrics, and Obesity Medicine, and holds a Masters in Health Informatics. He is also the founder and leading physician at 4 Elements Direct Primary Care in South Windsor and Rocky Hill, Connecticut.

"We are honored to have Dr. Kainkaryam join us as Chief Medical Officer," said Reza Amin, founder and CEO of Bastion Health. "Dr. Kainkaryam's clinical expertise helps provide our members with clinical advocacy and oversight to support our goal of normalizing the conversation around men's health and providing the highest quality care for our clients."

"I am proud to join Bastion Health, as it is now going to lead the conversation around men's health and blaze a trail as a true disruptor in its category," says Dr. Vasanth Kainkaryam. "I look forward to contributing to the outstanding clinical team and leadership."

For more information on Bastion Health, visit, http://www.getbastion.com.

About Bastion Health

Bastion Health is the first-ever comprehensive digital men's health clinic specializing in reproductive and prostate health, offering quick and convenient access to urologists and men's health specialists. Bastion aims to normalize the conversation surrounding men's health and offers a way for men to proactively take control of their health from the comfort of their own home with convenient consultations, diagnostic testing, assessments, clinical treatment plans, and on-demand educational content, available through the Bastion Health AI-powered app. Bastion Health was founded by Reza Amin and is based in Farmington, CT.

