Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In TuSimple To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 19, 2022 / Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against TuSimple Holdings Inc. ("TuSimple" or the "Company") TSP.

If you suffered losses exceeding $50,000 investing in TuSimple stock or options and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310).

There is no cost or obligation to you.

Faruqi & Faruqi is a leading minority and Woman-owned national securities law firm with offices in New York, Pennsylvania, California and Georgia.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. TuSimple is the subject of a Wall Street Journal article published on August 1, 2022. The article alleges that one of the Company's autonomously driven trucks left its lane of travel without warning before striking a cement barricade. The article states that the accident "underscores concerns that the autonomous-trucking company is risking safety on public roads in a rush to deliver driverless trucks to market." Although the Company attempted to blame human error, the Journal points out that "it was the autonomous-driving system that turned the wheel and that blaming the entire accident on human error is misleading." The article also reveals that the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration has launched a "safety compliance investigation."

Based on this news, shares of TuSimple lost almost 10% on the same day.

