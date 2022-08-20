Hugh Biotech Breakthrough for Biden's Climate Change Agenda
Our CO2 conversion technology may create more than a 300+ % increase in biomass and oxygen production via CO2 capture in land-based commercial scale reactors and space settlements (Mars).”LOS ALAMOS, NM, USA, August 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Revolutionary CO2 conversion system for producing food, drugs, and biofuels.
John Ericsson, the inventor of the "BioStim" research system and commercial scale "SolarMagnatron" symbiotic energy system (SES) for carbon capture and microalgae biomass cultivation, believes, "Our CO2 conversion technology may result in creating more than a 300+ % increase in biomass and oxygen production via CO2 capture in land-based commercial scale reactors and space settlements (Mars). In addition, biofuels and other high valued products can be extracted from the biomass produced.
The 20-month Renewable Energy and Efficiency Technology (REET) research project, directed by Dr. Ashvini Chauhan at Florida A&M University, focused on growing a unique blend of algae while studying the use of a rare-earth magnet to enhance biomass production with artificial sunlight utilizing Ericsson's USA patented "BioStim" electromagnetic biostimulation research system. As a result, his team found a substantially increased algal biomass/biofuels production of up to 600% in just six days.
Dr. Chauhan's team successfully grew algal biomass using a micro-algae/bacteria blend in wastewater isolated from a local Tallahassee sewage treatment plant and converted the biomass into biofuels.
Mr. Bobby Edwards, a REET researcher at FAMU, reported a 630% biomass increase in just six days utilizing BioStim equipped with rare-earth magnets to provide the electromagnetic energy requirements for our AlgaStar "SolarMagnatron" symbiotic energy system (SES) for biomass growth.
Applied Research Associates in Panama City, Florida (ARA) conducted their proprietary hydrothermal liquefication process to convert the FAMU-produced wet-algae biomass directly into bio-oil for fuels.
