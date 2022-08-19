FlipaClip Animation App Featured in Zedd, Maren Morris 'Make You Say' Music Video

The Award-Winning App is Highlighted Throughout the Duo's Highly Anticipated 2018 Follow Up

FlipaClip, a leading animation app for iPad in the App Store and highlighted as a 2019 App Trend of the Year, has announced their animation app is featured in the official music video for ‘Make You Say,' the latest collaboration between Grammy Award-winning producer, Zedd, and Grammy Award-winning country music artist, Maren Morris. EDM duo, BEAUZ, also co-produce.

Illustrated and animated with the video-animation app FlipaClip on iPad, the app takes the simple concept of a flip book to the next level by bringing digital animations to life to accentuate the storyline of the three-and-a-half-minute music video and demonstrate the endless possibilities of iPad.

Directed by Colin Read, the video illustrates the three main chapters of intense human emotion typically experienced during a breakup. With Maren as the main character, ‘Make You Say' takes place entirely in her home as animations overlaid on live-action footage transform a single room into a roller coaster that begins with sadness then anger and ends with freedom and happiness. ‘Make You Say' is a follow up to the 2018 hit, ‘The Middle,' which was nominated for three Grammy Awards, and now RIAA certified 6x Platinum.

FlipaClip was founded by brothers Jonathan, Marcos and Timoteo Mesón in 2009 to increase the accessibility to animation and provide a platform for all users to create and share content. The app currently has six million monthly active users whose frame-by-frame animations capture more than three billion organic social media views annually. Now, the ‘Make You Say' music video showcases that anyone with an iPad and FlipaClip can create engaging, professional-level animations.

FlipaClip is available to download for free in the App Store and online at FlipaClip.com.

About FlipaClip

FlipaClip is an award-winning frame by frame animation app and the #1 animation app in the App Store and Google Play. With six million monthly active users and an intuitive easy-to-use interface, FlipaClip is on a mission to make animation approachable, fun and uplifting. To learn more visit FlipaClip.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220819005022/en/