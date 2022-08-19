Black Hat USA 2022 Closes on a Record Breaking Event in Las Vegas & Online

Black Hat, the producer of the cybersecurity industry's most established and in-depth security events, closes a successful hybrid event for Black Hat USA 2022. The event welcomed more than 21,000 unique attendees, with over 17,400 joining in person at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas, while over 15,488 actively logged into the virtual platform. Security professionals from 111 countries joined the hybrid event, to experience the robust lineup of groundbreaking content led by security experts who showcased the latest and greatest research currently impacting the industry including more than 90 deeply technical Briefings.

Show highlights for 2022 included:

Keynotes : This year's Keynotes included Chris Krebs, Founder of Krebs Stamos Group and Kim Zetter, Investigative Journalist. All Keynotes presented in-depth talks of the current state of the cybersecurity landscape live in Las Vegas and streamed to a virtual audience.

: This year's Keynotes included Chris Krebs, Founder of Krebs Stamos Group and Kim Zetter, Investigative Journalist. All Keynotes presented in-depth talks of the current state of the cybersecurity landscape live in Las Vegas and streamed to a virtual audience. Omdia Analyst Summit: The Omdia Analyst Summit presented for the first time in-person, offered analyst insights into the security impacts of the changing cybersecurity landscape and what functions organizations can do to minimize risks.

The Omdia Analyst Summit presented for the first time in-person, offered analyst insights into the security impacts of the changing cybersecurity landscape and what functions organizations can do to minimize risks. Business Hall: This year's hybrid Business Hall welcomed the industry's leading companies to showcase their latest innovations to attendees and featured over 370 exhibitors. The Business Hall also featured focused areas for attendee, vendor, and community engagement through the Innovation City, Arsenal, Career Zone, and various networking opportunities.

This year's hybrid Business Hall welcomed the industry's leading companies to showcase their latest innovations to attendees and featured over 370 exhibitors. The Business Hall also featured focused areas for attendee, vendor, and community engagement through the Innovation City, Arsenal, Career Zone, and various networking opportunities. Innovation Spotlight Competition: Black Hat hosted its first ever Innovation Spotlight Competition. The competition was open to cybersecurity start-up's and allowed them to present products and solutions in-person at the Business Hall to a panel of judges. The judges announced Phlyum the winner out of four finalists selected.

Black Hat hosted its first ever Innovation Spotlight Competition. The competition was open to cybersecurity start-up's and allowed them to present products and solutions in-person at the Business Hall to a panel of judges. The judges announced Phlyum the winner out of four finalists selected. Scholarships: Black Hat awarded a total of 280 scholarships to deserving students from around the world. Black Hat awarded numerous scholarships to various causes such as Black Hat Student Scholarships, Black Hat Veterans Scholarships, Black Girls Hack, Diana Initiative, Executive Women's Forum, Women in Security and Privacy (WISP) and Women's Society of Cyberjutsu (WSC) to minimize the gender gap among the information security community and give students the opportunity to learn, network and collaborate with the world's brightest minds. Event speakers were also given two complimentary Briefings passes per talk to be given to students of their choice.

Top partners and sponsors of Black Hat 2022 include:

Titanium Sponsors: Crowd Strike, Cybereason Inc., Qualys, SentinelOne, VMware; Diamond Sponsors: BlackBerry, Cisco, Darktrace, KnowBe4, Palo Alto Networks, Rapid7, Salt Security, Tenable, Trend Micro; Sustaining Partners: Armis, Axonius, Darktrace, ExtraHop, KnowBe4, Mimecast, Palo Alto Networks, Rapid7, Secureworks, Synopsys, Tenable Threatlocker and Trend Micro.

