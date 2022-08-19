For the 2nd Year In a Row, Kliken Increases it's Ranking to No. 1,046 on the Inc. 5000 Annual List

Kliken's newest ranking on the 2022 Inc. 5000, places the company within the top 21% of fastest growing businesses in America.

TAMPA, Fla. (PRWEB) August 19, 2022

Inc. revealed that Kliken is No. 1,046 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. This is Kliken's second year in a row on the Inc. 5000 list, moving up the list almost 2,000 spots. The list represents a one-of-a-kind look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—its independent businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

"It is our mission to help e-commerce store owners grow their business with AI-driven advertising solutions, on a small business budget and with no marketing experience required. Our success is derived from the success of our customers" said Ricardo Lasa, CEO of Kliken. "Being recognized for the second year on the Inc. 5000 reinforces the Kliken vision and the positive impact we have on the online advertising industry," Lasa said.

The companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 have not only been successful, but have also demonstrated resilience amid supply chain woes, labor shortages, and the ongoing impact of Covid-19. Among the top 500, the average median three-year revenue growth rate soared to 2,144 percent. Together, those companies added more than 68,394 jobs over the past three years.

"Our team is passionate about supporting the marketing needs of previously underserved, small businesses through our easy-to-use, affordable, and state-of-the-art advertising solutions," said James McCart, Chief AI Officer at Kliken. McCart continues, "The growth we've seen over the last several years is reflective of our progress, and recognition by the Inc. 5000 further encourages us to continue closing the gap for our customers."

"The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today."

ABOUT KLIKEN

As the world's #1 shopping and ads marketing platform, Kliken has helped over 1,500,000 small businesses worldwide grow their sales and their businesses. For over 10 years, Kliken has been recognized as an expert in search and shopping ads across the globe. In 2022, Kliken released Kliken Ads, a first-of-its kind ad network, giving small business owners access to ad technology that was previously out of reach and beyond their budget. With over 23 global e-commerce brands as partners and over 92 million products under management, Kliken remains focused on helping small business store owners grow their businesses with more customers, more sales, more time, and more confidence. Contact us today to discuss partnership opportunities or to see how Kliken can help your business potential go from seemingly unreachable to completely unleashed. Get more with Kliken. Reach Beyond with Kliken Ads.

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000

Methodology

Companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2018 to 2021. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2018. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2021. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2018 is $100,000; the minimum for 2021 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places. The top 500 companies on the Inc. 5000 are featured in Inc. magazine's September issue. The entire Inc. 5000 can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000

About Inc.

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit http://www.inc.com

