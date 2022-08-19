HFD ranked No. 3,603 on 2022 Inc. 5000 List

Bakersfield, Calif., Aug. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthcare Finance Direct (HFD) today announced it was ranked number 3,603 in the 2022 Inc. 5000, one of the most prestigious rankings for the nation's privately-held companies. The Inc. 5000 ranks companies by total revenue growth over a three-year period.

"It's an honor to be included on this list and to be recognized as one of the fastest growing private companies in the nation," said HFD's CEO Tyler Johnson. "The growth we've achieved and this recognition are because of the dedication of our team and the trust of our providers and their patients. And, we're just getting started."

HFD is a leading pay-over-time provider for the elective healthcare industry, enabling healthcare providers in dental, vision, audiology and non-invasive cosmetics to offer a patient finance solution with a 100 percent approval rate. Since 2009, HFD has serviced pay-over-time contracts for nearly 1 million patients across all 50 states and Canada.

"It means a lot for us to be recognized in this elite group of businesses, and even more to have done it as part of a family-led business," said Luke Johnson, HFD's Chief Marketing and Experience Officer. "We're excited about the journey to help more people across the U.S. afford the healthcare they need and proud to be building a successful FinTech company in the heart of our hometown, Bakersfield, Calif."

About Healthcare Finance Direct, LLC (HFD)

HFD is the leading Buy Now, Pay Later platform for elective healthcare. HFD provides an end-to-end solution that empowers providers to approve 100% of their patients, without sacrificing their margins or patient experience to traditional subprime lenders. With recourse and non-recourse options, HFD is on a mission to disrupt the patient finance industry, so that every single patient has affordable finance options for their healthcare, regardless of their credit score.

