MMOexp offers the most complete Madden 23 control guide for 2022

The good news is that not much has changed in the controls for Madden 23 if you are acquainted with those from Madden 22. We can affirm that the fundamental control layout in Madden 23 is the same as it was in Madden 22 now that we've played the beta version of the game.
The Controls for Madden 23 Are As Follows:
Offense: Madden 23 Controls
The controls in Madden 23 are essential for gaining extra yards while managing situations on the offensive side of the ball. When trying to travel down the field, using a Truck or Jurdle at the right time may be really helpful.
All About Ball Carrier Controls
PlayStation 4 and 5 Controls
Stiff Arm: X
Dive: ■
Spin: O or Rotate RS
Hurdle: ▲
Jurdle*: ▲+LS
Pitch: L1
Sprint: R2
Protect Ball: R1
Truck: RS Up
Dead Leg: RS Down
Juke Left: RS Left
Juke Right: RS Right
Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One Controls
Stiff Arm: A
Dive: X
Spin: B or rotate RS
Hurdle: Y
Jurdle*: Y+LS
Pitch: LB
Sprint: RT
Protect Ball: RB
Truck: RS Up
Dead Leg: RS Down
Juke Left: RS Left
Juke Right: RS Right
All About Blocking Controls
PlayStation 4 and 5 Controls
Player Movement: LS
Switch Player: O
Aggressive Impact Block: RS Up
Aggressive Cut Block: RS Down
Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One Controls
Player Movement: LS
Switch Player: B
Aggressive Impact Block: RS Up
Aggressive Cut Block: RS Down
All About Catching Controls
PlayStation 4 and 5 Controls
Sprint: R2
Strafe: L2
Aggressive Catch: ▲
Run After Catch: ■
Switch Player: O
Possession Catch: X
Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One Controls
Sprint: RT
Strafe: LT
Aggressive Catch: Y
Run After Catch: X
Switch Player: B
Possession Catch: A
All About Passing Controls
PlayStation 4 and 5 Controls
Low Pass: Receiver Icon + Hold L2
High Pass: Receiver Icon + Hold L1
Bullet Pass: Hold Receiver Icon
Touch Pass: Press Receiver Icon
Lob Pass: Tap Receiver Icon
Scramble: LS + R2
Pump Fake: Double Tap Receiver Icon
Throw Away: R3
Throw (Receiver 1): X
Throw (Receiver 2): O
Throw (Receiver 3): ■
Throw (Receiver 4): ▲
Throw (Receiver 5): R1
Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One Controls
Low Pass: Receiver Icon + Hold LT
High Pass: Receiver Icon + Hold LB
Bullet Pass: Hold Receiver Icon
Touch Pass: Press Receiver Icon
Lob Pass: Tap Receiver Icon
Scramble: LS + RT
Pump Fake: Double Tap Receiver Icon
Throw Away: R3
Throw (Receiver 1): A
Throw (Receiver 2): B
Throw (Receiver 3): X
Throw (Receiver 4): Y
Throw (Receiver 5): RB
Défense: Madden 23 Controls
While some players like to stay between the lines and allow the AI defense to do the most of the defending, being familiar with the Madden 23 controls may help you get the most out of every play.
Defensive Controls for Balls in the Air
PlayStation 4 and 5 Controls
Sprint: R2
Strafe: L2
Defensive Assist: L1
Ball Hawk: ▲
Swat: ■
Switch Player: O
Play Receiver: X
Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One Controls
Sprint: RT
Strafe: LT
Defensive Assist: LB
Ball Hawk: Y
Swat: X
Switch Player: B
Play Receiver: A
Controls for Defensive Coverage
PlayStation 4 and 5 Controls
Press / Chuck Receiver: X + LS
Switch Player: O
Player Movement: LS
Strafe: L2
Defensive Assist: L1
Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One Controls
Press / Chuck Receiver: A + LS
Switch Player: B
Player Movement: LS
Strafe: LT
Defensive Assist: LB
Controls Used in Defensive Engagements
PlayStation 4 and 5 Controls
Reach Tackle: LS Left or Right + ■
Swat: ▲
Bull Rush: RS Down
Switch Player: O
Club/Swim Move: RS Left or Right
Rip Move: RS Up
Speed Rush: R2
Contain: L2
Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One Controls
Reach Tackle: LS Left or Right + X
Swat: Y
Bull Rush: RS Down
Switch Player: B
Club/Swim Move: RS Left or Right
Rip Move: RS Up
Speed Rush: RT
Contain: LT
Special Teams Controls for Madden 23
Even though in-game special teams’ controls for Madden 23 aren't shown, it's helpful to be prepared to make a change if necessary.
Special Teams Offense: PlayStation 4 and 5 Controls
Snap / Kick Power / Accuracy: X
Switch Player: O
Audible: ■
Flip Play: ■ + R2
Fake Snap: R1
Special Teams Offense: Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One Controls
Snap / Kick Power / Accuracy: A
Switch Player: B
Audible: X
Flip Play: X + RT
Fake Snap: RB
Special Teams Defense: PlayStation 4 and 5 Controls
Jumping Block Attempt: ▲
Switch Player: O
Audible: ■
Diving Block Attempt: ■
Flip Play: ■ + R2
Show Play Art / Jump Snap: R2
Special Teams Defense: Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One Controls
Jumping Block Attempt: Y
Switch Player: B
Audible: X
Diving Block Attempt: X
Flip Play: X + RT
Show Play Art / Jump Snap: RT
Final Thoughts
