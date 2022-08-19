MMOexp offers the most complete Madden 23 control guide for 2022

Meta Description: It is our goal with this Madden 23 Controls Guide to cover every aspect of the game with an emphasis on both new and experienced players.

The good news is that not much has changed in the controls for Madden 23 if you are acquainted with those from Madden 22. We can affirm that the fundamental control layout in Madden 23 is the same as it was in Madden 22 now that we've played the beta version of the game.

The Controls for Madden 23 Are As Follows:

Offense: Madden 23 Controls

The controls in Madden 23 are essential for gaining extra yards while managing situations on the offensive side of the ball. When trying to travel down the field, using a Truck or Jurdle at the right time may be really helpful.

All About Ball Carrier Controls

PlayStation 4 and 5 Controls

Stiff Arm: X

Dive: ■

Spin: O or Rotate RS

Hurdle: ▲

Jurdle*: ▲+LS

Pitch: L1

Sprint: R2

Protect Ball: R1

Truck: RS Up

Dead Leg: RS Down

Juke Left: RS Left

Juke Right: RS Right

Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One Controls

Stiff Arm: A

Dive: X

Spin: B or rotate RS

Hurdle: Y

Jurdle*: Y+LS

Pitch: LB

Sprint: RT

Protect Ball: RB

Truck: RS Up

Dead Leg: RS Down

Juke Left: RS Left

Juke Right: RS Right

All About Blocking Controls

PlayStation 4 and 5 Controls

Player Movement: LS

Switch Player: O

Aggressive Impact Block: RS Up

Aggressive Cut Block: RS Down

Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One Controls

Player Movement: LS

Switch Player: B

Aggressive Impact Block: RS Up

Aggressive Cut Block: RS Down

All About Catching Controls

PlayStation 4 and 5 Controls

Sprint: R2

Strafe: L2

Aggressive Catch: ▲

Run After Catch: ■

Switch Player: O

Possession Catch: X

Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One Controls

Sprint: RT

Strafe: LT

Aggressive Catch: Y

Run After Catch: X

Switch Player: B

Possession Catch: A

All About Passing Controls

PlayStation 4 and 5 Controls

Low Pass: Receiver Icon + Hold L2

High Pass: Receiver Icon + Hold L1

Bullet Pass: Hold Receiver Icon

Touch Pass: Press Receiver Icon

Lob Pass: Tap Receiver Icon

Scramble: LS + R2

Pump Fake: Double Tap Receiver Icon

Throw Away: R3

Throw (Receiver 1): X

Throw (Receiver 2): O

Throw (Receiver 3): ■

Throw (Receiver 4): ▲

Throw (Receiver 5): R1

Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One Controls

Low Pass: Receiver Icon + Hold LT

High Pass: Receiver Icon + Hold LB

Bullet Pass: Hold Receiver Icon

Touch Pass: Press Receiver Icon

Lob Pass: Tap Receiver Icon

Scramble: LS + RT

Pump Fake: Double Tap Receiver Icon

Throw Away: R3

Throw (Receiver 1): A

Throw (Receiver 2): B

Throw (Receiver 3): X

Throw (Receiver 4): Y

Throw (Receiver 5): RB

Défense: Madden 23 Controls

While some players like to stay between the lines and allow the AI defense to do the most of the defending, being familiar with the Madden 23 controls may help you get the most out of every play.

Defensive Controls for Balls in the Air

PlayStation 4 and 5 Controls

Sprint: R2

Strafe: L2

Defensive Assist: L1

Ball Hawk: ▲

Swat: ■

Switch Player: O

Play Receiver: X

Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One Controls

Sprint: RT

Strafe: LT

Defensive Assist: LB

Ball Hawk: Y

Swat: X

Switch Player: B

Play Receiver: A

Controls for Defensive Coverage

PlayStation 4 and 5 Controls

Press / Chuck Receiver: X + LS

Switch Player: O

Player Movement: LS

Strafe: L2

Defensive Assist: L1

Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One Controls

Press / Chuck Receiver: A + LS

Switch Player: B

Player Movement: LS

Strafe: LT

Defensive Assist: LB

Controls Used in Defensive Engagements

PlayStation 4 and 5 Controls

Reach Tackle: LS Left or Right + ■

Swat: ▲

Bull Rush: RS Down

Switch Player: O

Club/Swim Move: RS Left or Right

Rip Move: RS Up

Speed Rush: R2

Contain: L2

Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One Controls

Reach Tackle: LS Left or Right + X

Swat: Y

Bull Rush: RS Down

Switch Player: B

Club/Swim Move: RS Left or Right

Rip Move: RS Up

Speed Rush: RT

Contain: LT

Special Teams Controls for Madden 23

Even though in-game special teams’ controls for Madden 23 aren't shown, it's helpful to be prepared to make a change if necessary.

Special Teams Offense: PlayStation 4 and 5 Controls

Snap / Kick Power / Accuracy: X

Switch Player: O

Audible: ■

Flip Play: ■ + R2

Fake Snap: R1

Special Teams Offense: Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One Controls

Snap / Kick Power / Accuracy: A

Switch Player: B

Audible: X

Flip Play: X + RT

Fake Snap: RB

Special Teams Defense: PlayStation 4 and 5 Controls

Jumping Block Attempt: ▲

Switch Player: O

Audible: ■

Diving Block Attempt: ■

Flip Play: ■ + R2

Show Play Art / Jump Snap: R2

Special Teams Defense: Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One Controls

Jumping Block Attempt: Y

Switch Player: B

Audible: X

Diving Block Attempt: X

Flip Play: X + RT

Show Play Art / Jump Snap: RT

Final Thoughts

