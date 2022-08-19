Submit Release
Kingsferry Capital Management Group Limited Announces the Appointment of Hugo Chan to the Board of Directors of Payfare Inc.

TORTOLA, British Virgin Islands, Aug. 19, 2022 /CNW/ - Kingsferry Capital Management Group Limited ("Kingsferry") has today filed an update to its early warning report dated June 15, 2021 that discloses that Hugo Chan, Chief Investment Officer of Kingsferry, was appointed to the board of directors of Payfare Inc. ("Payfare") on August 19, 2022.

Payfare's head office address is 40 University Avenue, Suite 551, Toronto, Ontario, M5J 1T1.

This press release is issued pursuant to the early warning requirements of applicable Canadian securities laws. A copy of the early warning report to which this press release relates is or will be available under Payfare's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. For further information, including to obtain a copy of the early warning report referred to herein, please contact:

