Southwest Casting Expo Premiers Just in Time for Arizona Film Tax Credits
A Scottsdale-based company expects its inaugural actors conference will be a blockbuster, thanks in large part to Arizona’s new film tax credits.
The conference will provide networking opportunities and a variety of tools, including social media strategies for actors and commercial and film audition techniques”SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A Scottsdale-based company expects its inaugural actors conference will be a blockbuster, thanks in large part to Arizona’s new film tax credits.
— Bella Hibbs, Good Faith Casting owner and casting director
With more production companies now considering Arizona locations, we want to capitalize on the opportunities for local actors.”
Good Faith Casting owner and casting director Bella Hibbs created the Southwest Actors Conference & Expo, a two-day event offering professional actors access to knowledge and training provided by top industry talent, agents and casting directors.
Hibbs specializes in principal casting, which are speaking roles or people prominently displayed on screen. She served as head casting director for Rob Schneider’s soon-to-be-released comedy, Daddy Daughter Trip. She recently cast for UMC’s (Urban Movie Channel) Monogamy Season 3 and HBO’s Duster series, which was filmed in Tucson.
“The Duster production was planning to move to New Mexico for the remaining filming, but since Arizona passed the tax incentives, the production is now evaluating whether to film in Arizona again,” Hibbs says.
The Arizona Motion Picture Production Program will take effect on January 1, 2023. It’s meant to promote the workforce and expand the film and television industry in the state. Approved productions can receive:
• 15% tax credit for productions up to $10 million
• 17.5% tax credit for productions between $10 and $35 million
• 20% tax credit for productions more than $35 million.
“The conference will provide networking opportunities and a variety of tools, including social media strategies for actors and commercial and film audition techniques,” Hibbs says.
Registration and information for Southwest Actors Conference & Expo can be found here. It will be held September 23-24 at Embassy Suites by Hilton Phoenix Scottsdale, 4415 E. Paradise Village Pkwy S, Phoenix, AZ 85032.
About Good Faith Casting
For more than 20 years, Scottsdale-based Good Faith Casting has been supporting the film/TV industry. With regional offices in New Mexico and Los Angeles, Good Faith has developed a reputation as the ‘go to’ source for casting across the Southwest. https://www.goodfaithcasting.com/home
Charlotte Shaff
THE MEDIA PUSH
+1 6024188534
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other