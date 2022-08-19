Attorney General Ashley Moody News Release

VIDEO: Attorney General Moody Highlights DEA Memorial Ahead of National Fentanyl Prevention and Awareness Day

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.—Ahead of National Fentanyl Prevention and Awareness Day, Attorney General Ashley Moody is highlighting the Drug Enforcement Administration’s The Faces of Fentanyl memorial. The exhibit, located in the DEA Museum, commemorates the lives lost from this drug. Attorney General Moody is joining the DEA by remembering those who have passed due to the illicit substance and warning others about the dangers of fentanyl.

Attorney General Ashley Moody said, “Ahead of National Fentanyl Prevention and Awareness Day, we are highlighting the DEA’s memorial to remember those whose lives have been cut tragically short by this deadly synthetic substance. Illicit fentanyl is now the number one killer of adults, ages 18-45, so please, if you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, seek help immediately. To find help on the road to recovery, visit DoseOfRealityFL.com .”

To learn more about the DEA’s The Faces of Fentanyl memorial and other awareness initiatives, click here .

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid 50 to 100 times more deadly than morphine—just two milligrams is enough to kill a full-grown adult—and is oftentimes laced in counterfeit pills. The poisonous drug is now the leading cause of death for Americans ages 18 to 45.

Attorney General Moody recently released the Fast Facts on Fentanyl Toolkit, an informational resource for parents to help protect children from digital drug dealers online. The toolkit highlights how drug dealers utilize social media to sell illicit substances and warns that those substances may contain deadly amounts of synthetic opioids.

To download the Fast Facts on Fentanyl Toolkit in English, click here .

To download the Fast Facts on Fentanyl Toolkit in Spanish, click here .