BluEdge Adds the Former SALT Studios Talent to Its Team

BluEdge expands its capabilities to include photo retouching, VFX, and CGI services.

NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BluEdge, a national leader in creative graphics, reprographics, managed print services, and 3D services, has added the former SALT Studios team, skilled in high-end visual boutique media effective August 15, 2022. The official announcement was made August 15th from BluEdge's headquarters in its New York City location. Recognizing the opportunity to expand its current capabilities with SALT Studios' complimentary services, BluEdge and the team at SALT Studios began discussions, leading to the transition.

"When the opportunity to hire the SALT team arose, we embraced it. The fit was so good that the entire process took a week from start to finish," says Doug Magid, President at BluEdge. "SALT has always had a reputation in the industry for work of the highest caliber. In fact, when our clients requested CGI, VFX, or photo retouching services, we would outsource those services to SALT Studios. At BluEdge, our goal is to offer our clients a comprehensive range of services for their display, experiential and marketing needs. With SALT's talented team now part of BluEdge, we have taken a quantum leap forward in achieving that goal."

"The decision to come to BluEdge was easy," says Joe Savattieri, former Director of Operations at SALT Studios. "It's a century-old, hugely successful company. Adding our talent to BluEdge expands our capabilities and is a win-win for our clients. "

About BluEdge: BluEdge is a national provider of comprehensive Managed Print Services, Creative Graphics, Reprographics, and 3D Services, and has been supporting clients since its establishment in 1898. BluEdge has been family-owned and operated for over 120 years and is proud to be a certified Woman Business Enterprise.

About the former Salt Studios: This team is now known as BluEdge Media, and will specialize in creative retouching, color management, mechanical builds (master versions or repurposed versions), and POS material under one umbrella. BluEdge Media is thereby able to manage and deliver all aspects of a project from design through mechanical completion.

