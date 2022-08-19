Nastel XRay Delivers Business Flow Visualization & Machine Learning for Integration Infrastructure Management
Nastel XRay 1.5 release builds on industry analyst acclaim for leading AIOps & transaction observability vendor
Live business flows with the Slack integration can further goals of new efficiencies and competitive advantages gained through an i2M strategy”PLAINVIEW, NY, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nastel Technologies, the leader in integration infrastructure management (i2M) solutions, announced today significant enhancements to its versatile AIOps and Transaction Observability solution, including machine learning for integration management, and visualization of business flows and IoT locations.
— Steven Menges, Nastel’s VP of Product Management
New features in this release include:
• Image Viewlets: Adding to the existing, dynamically created flow topology view, customers can now include their own business, DevOps, and IoT map images, automatically annotated with progress and status, clickable to drill into any element for root cause analysis, remediation, and Management Information.
• Machine Learning Time-to-Value models for Kafka, IBM MQ, TIBCO EMS, IBM IIB/ACE, Solace, and other Integration Infrastructure (middleware) data with dynamically created Insight and Anomalies dashboards and others.
• Social integration to share and collaborate on AIOps using Slack, Zoom, Microsoft Teams, Zoom, Skype, etc.
Plus, enhancements for:
• Multi-user Security for Volumes
• Solace PubSub+ Data Source Enhancements
• Enhanced XRay App for iOS and Android
Steven Menges, Nastel’s VP of Product Management, said, “Most of the world’s largest banks already leverage Nastel to address needs and opportunities related to their integration layer, and these live business flows with the Slack integration can further their goals of new efficiencies and competitive advantages gained through an i2M strategy.”
Industry analyst, GigaOm recently recognized Nastel as a Leader in its “Integration Infrastructure Management & Transaction Observability” report as well as a Fast Mover, Leader in the Innovation/Platform Play quadrant of the “GigaOm Radar Report for AIOps Solutions” saying “Messaging and message queues (and streaming) have unique requirements within IT operations management monitoring. Many AIOps solutions can monitor the messaging endpoints, but Nastel also offers monitoring and intelligence to message services themselves such as IBM MQ, Kafka, and others. The company’s leading-edge technologies shine in the transaction-heavy industries of banking and financial services. Nastel provides its own AIOps solution but may also be used to augment another AIOps deployment where messaging is of primary importance.”
This new release is available immediately for new and existing customers.
About Nastel
Nastel Technologies helps companies achieve flawless delivery of digital services powered by integration infrastructure. Nastel delivers Middleware Management, Monitoring, Tracking, and Analytics to detect anomalies, accelerate decisions, and enable customers to constantly innovate, answer business-centric questions and provide actionable guidance for decision-makers.
Founded in 1994 and headquartered in Plainview, NY, Nastel has been privately held and profitable since its inception, with offices in the U.S., the U.K., France, Germany, and Mexico, and a network of partners throughout Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The Nastel Platform includes AutoPilot for proactive real-time monitoring, XRay for end-to-end transaction tracking and analytics, and Navigator for multi-middleware management.
