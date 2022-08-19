North America Dominated The Disposable Medical Gloves Market - Expected To Reach $8,444 Million With A CAGR Of 9.5%

The global disposable medical gloves market was valued at $4,047 million in 2017, and is expected to reach $8,444 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 9.5%.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Market Report examined the current COVID-19 situation in the disposable medical gloves Industry and the segment’s future prospects thoroughly. Furthermore, key market strategies are discussed, including product developments, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions, etc. Research study helps to perceive the real condition, major players, and drivers in the market. It also analyzes demand from upstream raw materials and equipment. This report includes a thorough study of the “Disposable Medical Gloves Market” using SWOT analysis. The disposable medical gloves market Report also provides a comprehensive analysis of key market players based on the organization’s goals such as production quantity, profiling, the product outline, the organization’s required raw materials, and other growth factors.

Growing concern for safety & hygiene has fueled the growth of the global disposable medical gloves market. On the other hand, allergic reactions from certain gloves and competitive pricing offered by local manufacturers hamper the growth to some extent. Nevertheless, a rise in the number of end-users such as health care and pharma industries is expected to create multiple opportunities in the market.

The key players analyzed in the report include Supermax Corporation Berhad, Semperit AG Holding, Dynarex Corporation, Cardinal Health, Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd., Ansell Limited, Top Glove Corporation Berhad, Hartalega Holdings Berhad, Rubberex Corp. M Bhd, Inc., and B. Braun Melsungen AG. These players have adopted a number of exclusive strategies to heighten their stand in the market.They have implemented different strategies including collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, partnerships, joint ventures, and others to consolidate their position and make their market across the world.

The non-powdered gloves segment to lead the trail till 2025

Based on form, the non-powdered gloves segment contributed to more than four-fifths of the total share in 2017 and is anticipated to dominate throughout the forecast period. The same segment would also grow at the highest CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period.

The natural rubber gloves segment to retain its top status during the study period

Based on type, the natural rubber gloves segment accounted for nearly half of the total market share in 2017 and is expected to be dominant through 2018-2025. The nitrile gloves segment, on the other hand, is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 10.9% throughout the estimated period.

North America to dominate through 2018-2025

Based on geography, North America held the major share in 2017, accounting for more than two-fifths of the total market. The Asia-Pacific region, on the other hand, is anticipated to showcase the highest CAGR of 10.6% throughout the study period.

