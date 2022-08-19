ServerWhere Announced 10-gigabit Dedicated Servers & Cloud VPS in Germany

The global digital currency-powered platform for delivering Cloud hosting services and Dedicated Servers ServerWhere.com (SW) announced 10-gigabit dedicated servers in Frankfurt, Germany.

/EIN News/ -- New York, NY, Aug. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ServerWhere (SW), announced German Dedicated Servers and Cloud Hosting services with a 10-gigabit internet network, delivered from Frankfurt data centers.



The entry-level Frankfurt Dedicated server plan features a single Intel Xeon E5-2640v3 processor, 32 GB RAM, 2 x 480 GB SSD storage, and 1 Gbps guaranteed bandwidth on a 10 Gigabit internet port. The SW clients can choose between Linux OS distribution or Windows OS, add a certain number of IPv4 and IPv6 address space, Web server software, backup storage, management service, and other options. All Frankfurt dedicated servers are Cloud-ready and can be provisioned with enterprise virtualization such as VMware ESXi or Proxmox VE.



The bandwidth allowance of the SW's Frankfurt, Germany-based 10-gigabit-connected Dedicated Servers can be scaled up on demand from 1 Gbps to a full 10 Gbps internet.



SW is the leading global digital currency-powered IaaS platform for delivering custom-built Cloud Servers and physical Dedicated Servers. In Germany, the platform uses Equinix, Interxion, and NewTelco, Frankfurt data centers to deliver dedicated and cloud hosting services.

ServerWhere.com (SW) has recently announced the availability of 10 Gbps Dedicated Servers hosted in New York data centers. The IaaS platform provides cloud infrastructure and dedicated hosting services in 15 U.S. data centers, 22 in Europe, 8 in Asia, 1 in Australia, and 2 in South America. It is among the global leaders in the market for delivering High Bandwidth Dedicated Server Hosting.



SW is a new-generation IaaS platform that charges its customers for Cloud infrastructure services it provides only in digital currencies and does not use fiat currencies.

ServerWhere.com

1-888-2221495

News for ServerWhere.com is powered by KISS PR Press Release Wire

Attachment