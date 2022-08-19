The Parenteral Nutrition Industry Is Expected To Reach US$ 7 Bn By 2022-End And Is Forecast To Increase 2x To Reach US$ 14 Bn; States Fact.MR

Increasing nutritional requirements among infants and other non-geriatric population pools is prompting key parenteral nutrition product manufacturers to introduce specific product lines, providing a considerable boost to market growth, remarks a Fact.MR analyst.

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Ireland, Aug. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A recently published study by Fact.MR estimates that the global parenteral nutrition market is expected to surge at a 7% CAGR from 2022-2032, reaching nearly US$ 14 Bn in value terms. Growth of the market is principally attributed to the rising cases of nutrition inadequacy across multiple age groups, induced either by chronic conditions or contraction of infectious ailments.



In the future, growth is expected to remain elevated amid the rising nutritional intake requirements, particularly in the developing world. Rising cases of premature births and growing cases of malnutrition are among some primary growth drivers expected to influence future parenteral nutrition products sales.

Historically, the market surged at a CAGR of 6.4% between 2015 and 2021. By 2021-end, the market was valued at US$ 6 Bn. During the novel coronavirus pandemic, growth prospects only served to heighten, given the increasing preference for parenteral route of administering drugs and other essential nutrients to infected patients. This method also reduced chances of contracting the COVID-19 infection, especially within the healthcare staff.

For More Insights on this Market, Get A Sample Report!

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7092

COVID-19 Impact on Parenteral Nutrition Market

The parenteral nutrition market value has been impacted by the extraordinary global health issue caused by the COVID-19 virus outbreak. Parenteral nutrition played a crucial part in the treatment of malnutrition caused by the COVID-19 infection in patients all over the world. A severe lack of appetite brought on by the COVID-19 infection was accompanied by other symptoms that worsened immune defences and caused muscle mass loss. In response to this illness, hospitals and clinics have increased the number of healthcare facilities available for patients who need diet tailored to their sickness. Such advancements are likely to increase patient demand for and adoption of intravenous nutrition administration.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

Global parenteral nutrition market likely to be valued at US$ 7 Bn by 2022-end

31% of parenteral nutrition market revenue to be contributed by single dose amino acids

By nutrient type, parenteral lipid emulsions to experience a CAGR of 6.7% through 2032

North America to account for more than 2 out of 5 parenteral nutrition products sales in 2022

Asia-Pacific to be the fastest growing market, flourishing at a CAGR of 8% from 2022-2032





Competitive Landscape

Prominent parenteral nutrition products manufacturers are striving to continuously improve their product offerings. They do so by introducing new product lines, consolidating their presence through collaborations and acquiring some small to medium-scale providers among others. Some key developments are as follows:

In January 2020, Fresenius Kabi completed its clinical trial for SmofKabiven- a new range of lipid emulsions. The product is manufactured from multiple oils, including fish, soybean & olive oils and medium-chain triglycerides.





To Gain In-Depth Insights on Parenteral Nutrition Market, Request Methodology at https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=7092

Parenteral Nutrition Market Report Highlights

Key players operating in the market are mainly focused on enhancing patient safety. Companies are also focusing on advancing their PN products to complement the parenteral nutrition compounding by incorporating technologies

The ability to provide improved lipid and protein formulations to patients is one of the key parameters that companies leverage to differentiate their products from competitors.

Also, high infection rate, poor water quality and sanitation facilities, and lack of awareness are prevalent factors increasing the incidence of malnourishment in developing nations, which creates a significant demand for PN sources, thereby aiding market growth

The single-dose amino acid solution nutrient type segment dominated the market in 2021 due to the introduction of newly available amino acid solutions with minimal side effects

North America dominated the global market in 2021 owing to the rising incidence of chronic conditions & malnutrition, coupled with increasing U.S. FDA approvals in the region





Key Segments Covered in the Parenteral Nutrition Research Report

By Nutrient Type :

Carbohydrate-based Parenteral Nutrition Products

Parenteral Lipid Emulsion

Single Dose Amino Acid Parenteral Nutrition Solution

Parenteral Nutrition Trace Elements

Parenteral Vitamins & Minerals





Interested to Procure The Data? Inquire here

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=EB&rep_id=7092

More Valuable Insights

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the parenteral nutrition market, presenting historical market data (2015-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of nutrient type (carbohydrates, parenteral lipid emulsion, single dose amino acid solution, trace elements and vitamins & minerals) across five major regions (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa).

Explore Fact.MR's Coverage on the Healthcare Domain-

Chromatography Accessories and Consumables Market - Chromatography Accessories and Consumables Market Analysis By Type (Solvents, Buffers & Adsorbents, Columns & Column Accessories, Chromatography Media/Resins, Detectors & Filters) By Technology (Liquid & Gas Chromatography) By Region – Global Market Insights 2022 to 2026

Medical Thermometers Market - Medical Thermometers Market Analysis By Product Type (Digital Thermometers, Infrared Thermometers & Other Product Types) By End-User (Hospitals, Clinics & Other End Users) and By Region – Global Market Insights 2022 to 2026

Body Composition Analyzers Market - Body Composition Analyzers Market Analysis By Product (Bio-impedance Analyzers, Skinfold Calipers, Hydrostatic Weighing Equipment, Air Displacement Plethysmography, Dual Energy X-ray Absorptiometry & Others) By End-User & Region – Global Market Insights 2022 to 2026

Patient Temperature Monitoring Market - Patient Temperature Monitoring Market Analysis By Product (Handheld, Table-Top, Invasive, Smart & Wearable Patient Temperature Monitoring Devices) By Application, By End-User and By Region – Global Market Insights 2022 to 2026

Pressure Ulcer Relief Products Market - Pressure Ulcer Relief Products Market Analysis By Treatment (Wound Care Dressings, Wound Care Devices, Active Therapies & Other Treatments) By End-User (Hospital Inpatient, Hospital Outpatient, Community Health Centers & Home Healthcare) By Region – Global Insights 2022 to 2026

Contrast Media Market - Contrast Media Market Analysis By Type (Barium-based Contrast Media, Iodinated Contrast Media, Gadolinium-based Contrast Media & Microbubble Contrast Media) By Imaging Modality (CT, MRI & Ultrasound) By Application, By End-User & Region – Global Market Insights 2022 to 2026

Stethoscopes Market - Stethoscopes Market Analysis By Product (Manual Stethoscopes, Mechanical Stethoscopes, Electronic Stethoscopes, Esophageal Stethoscopes, Fetal Stethoscopes, Fetal Heart Rate Detectors & Others) By End-Use – Global Market Insights 2022 to 2026

Vascular Grafts Market - Vascular Grafts Market Analysis By Treatment (Endovascular Aneurysm Repair (EVAR), Peripheral Vascular Repair & Hemodialysis Access) By Raw Material (Polyestere, PTFE, Polyurethane & Biosynthetic) By End-User & Region – Global Market Insights 2022 to 2026

Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers Market - Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers Market Analysis, By Product Type (Electrolyte Analyzers, Blood Gas Analyzers, Combined Analyzers, Consumables), By Modality (Portable, Benchtop, Laboratory), By End User (Point-of-care, Clinical Laboratories) - Global Market Insights 2022 to 2030

Breast Biopsy Marker Market - Breast Biopsy Marker Market Analysis, By Coating Type (With Bioabsorbable Coating, Without Coating), By Material (Metals & Alloys, Non-metals), By Provider (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Ambulatory Surgery Centres) - Global Market Insights 2022 to 2032

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

Mahendra Singh

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

Email: sales@factmr.com

Tel: +1 (628) 251-158