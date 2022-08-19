Global Marketing Research And Analysis Services Market Growth Trajectory

Marketing Research And Analysis Services Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Marketing Research And Analysis Services Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Marketing Research And Analysis Services Global Market Report 2022”, the marketing research and analysis services market share is expected to grow from $68.87 billion in 2021 to $74.58 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.3%. The growth in the marketing research and analysis services market is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The marketing research and analysis services market is expected to reach $98.64 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.2%. The companies operating in the various industries are concentrating on increased profits and expanding consumer base by focusing on customer satisfaction.

Marketing Research And Analysis Services Market Trends

Artificial intelligence is a leading trend in the market research and analysis services industry. Increasing usage of the internet is forcing companies to make their product available online. The consumers rely on reviews, consumer surveys, and questionnaires before making a purchase. AI will ease the task of field engagement to perform these applications. For instance, Google Home, Amazon’s Echo, and other chatbots are creating a wave of artificial intelligence (AI) in market analysis. Artificial intelligence is significantly contributing to the growth of market analysis by eliminating the traditional research methods including surveys and qualitative research. Moreover, data scientists are expected to play a crucial role in enterprises to gather valuable insights on consumer behavior patterns through AI tools and social media platforms. Thus, artificial intelligence is anticipated to gain popularity in the marketing research and analysis services market.

Marketing Research And Analysis Services Industry Overview

The marketing research and analysis services market consists of the sales of marketing research and analysis services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are engaged in systematically gathering, recording, tabulating, and presenting marketing data. Marketing research and analysis services include marketing and management analytics and consumer insights. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.

Marketing Research And Analysis Services Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Type: Quantitative, Qualitative, Primary, Secondary

• By End Use Industry: IT Services, Manufacturing, Financial Services, Construction, Healthcare, Others

• By Enterprise Size: Large Enterprise, Small and Medium Enterprise

• By Geography: The global marketing research and analysis services market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern

Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Nielsen, Kantar, Ipsos, GfK, Westat Inc., Gartner, Intage Inc, Information Resources, Inc. (IRI), Mintel and Market Xcel Data Matrix Private Limited.

