Global Camping And Caravanning Market Growth Trajectory

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, August 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Camping And Caravanning Global Market Report 2022”, the camping and caravanning market size is expected to grow from $62.00 billion in 2021 to $68.93 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.2%. The growth in the camping and caravanning market is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The camping and caravanning market is expected to reach $100.51 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 9.9%. The Millennial population is driving the camping and caravanning market.

Camping And Caravanning Industry Trends

Growing awareness on sustainable living is encouraging campers to practice environment-friendly camping. These include using reusable utensils and cutlery, natural mosquito repellents, solar lamps and chargers, refillable water bottles, eco-friendly sleeping bags, tents and other camping equipment. For instance, The Big Island in Hawaii is a popular ecofriendly farm promoting sustainable living.

Overview Of The Camping And Caravanning Market

The camping and caravanning market consists of sales of camping and caravanning services and related goods in sites to accommodate campers and their equipment, including tents, tent trailers, travel trailers, and RVs (recreational vehicles) by entities (organizations, sole traders or partnerships) that operate sites to accommodate campers and their equipment, including tents, tent trailers, travel trailers, and RVs (recreational vehicles). These establishments provide access to facilities, such as washrooms, laundry rooms, recreation halls, playgrounds, stores, and snack bars. This camping and caravanning industry comprises establishments primarily engaged in operating overnight recreational camps, such as children's camps, family vacation camps, hunting and fishing camps, and outdoor adventure retreats, that offer trail riding, white water rafting, hiking, and similar activities. These establishments provide accommodation facilities, such as cabins and fixed campsites, and other amenities, such as food services, recreational facilities and equipment, and organized recreational activities.

Camping And Caravanning Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Type: RV (Recreational Vehicle) Parks And Campgrounds, Recreational And Vacation Camps

• By Geography: The global camping and caravanning market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Equity Lifestyle Properties, PARKDEAN RESORTS TOPCO LIMITED, Jellystone Park, Discovery Parks Holdings Pty Limited and Country Club.

The market report analyzes camping and caravanning global market size, camping and caravanning global market growth drivers, camping and caravanning global market segments, camping and caravanning global market major players, camping and caravanning global market growth across geographies, and camping and caravanning global market competitors' revenues and market positioning.

Market Research Products, Services, Solutions For Your Business - TBRC