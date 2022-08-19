Jute Bags Global Market Estimated To Grow At 16% Rate

Jute Bags Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Jute Bags Global Market Report 2022”, the jute bags market size is expected to grow from $1.94 billion in 2021 to $2.25 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.8%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The jute bags market growth is expected to reach $3.38 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 10.8%. Rising popularity and demand for environment-friendly products are contributing to the growth of the jute bags market.

Key Trends In The Jute Bags Market

The bioplastic jute poly bag is a key trend gaining the popularity in the jute bags market. The bioplastic jute poly bag can be used in place of polythene bags. It can be used for a variety of things, including garment packaging, packing rice, sugar, red gram and even dairy milk packaging when there is no risk of contamination or poor quality. For instance, in 2021, a Bangladeshi scientist has developed a bioplastic jute poly bag. The bag is constructed of off jute polymer and is comparable in quality to a polythene bag. It is 100% eco-friendly, reusable, and can be merged with soil in 3–4 months.

Overview Of The Jute Bags Market

The jute bag market consists of sales of jute packaging bag products by entities (organization, partnerships, and sole-traders) that are biodegradable, durable, low cost, and high strength bags. Jute bags are made from natural fiber and offer environmental advantages including good insulation, moderate moisture retention, and low thermal conductivity. Jute bags are available in two different varieties jute sack bags and jute shopping bags.

Jute Bags Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Type: Jute Sack Bags, Jute Shopping Bags

• By Price: Premium, Mass

• By Application: Household, Commercial

• By End-Use: Retail, Institutional

• By Geography: The global jute bags market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Aarbur, Ashoka Exports, Hitaishi-KK, Howrah Mills Co. Ltd., Shree Jee International India Ltd., Gloster Limited, Bangalore Fort Farms Ltd, Budge Budge Company Limited, Cheviot, Ludlow Jute And Specialities, AI Champdany Industries Ltd, Budge Budge Company Ltd., Ludlow Jute & Specialities Ltd., Nuzhat Jute Bags Factory Private Limited, and Jamia Jute Bags.

