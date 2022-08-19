Carbon Black Market Price 2022: Global Share, Size, Growth Report 2027

Carbon Black Market - IMARC Group

The global carbon black market reached a value of US$ 15.7 Billion in 2021 & expects to reach US$ 21.8 Billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 5.56% during 2022-2027.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2022

The latest report by IMARC Group, titled "Carbon Black Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027," offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global carbon black market share, size, price, growth. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market.

The global carbon black market reached a value of US$ 15.7 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 21.8 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 5.56% during 2022-2027. Carbon black refers to a form of para crystalline carbon material produced from the partial combustion or decomposition of hydrocarbons, including oil and natural gas, under controlled pressure and temperatures. It can be categorized into furnace black, channel black, thermal black, acetylene black, etc. Carbon black variants consist of pure carbon and minimal amounts of sulfur, nitrogen, oxygen and hydrogen. They are extensively utilized as a reinforcing filler in tires, a model compound for diesel soot, a color pigment in plastics, paints, and inks, etc. Consequently, carbon black materials find numerous applications across various industries, such as paints, plastics, automotive, inks and coatings, etc.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Global Carbon Black Market Trends:

The expanding automobile sector and the increasing product usage in the sidewalls, inner liners, and treads of tires to increase their strength and durability are primarily driving the global carbon black market. Furthermore, the growing rubber industry and the rising need for carbon black materials in the manufacturing of several molded and extruded industrial rubber products, including air springs, gaskets, hoses, belts, etc., are acting as significant growth-inducing factors. Additionally, the elevating requirement for conductive properties and UV protection in plastic products is also positively influencing the market growth. Besides this, the inflating demand from the paints and coatings industry to produce jet black paints and provide color stability, thermal stability, solvent resistance, etc., is expected to catalyze the carbon black market in the coming years.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

• Cabot Corporation

• Thai Carbon Black Public Company Limited (Birla Carbon)

• Orion Engineered Carbons GmbH

• Phillips Carbon Black Limited

• TOKAI CARBON CO., LTD.

• Omsk Carbon Group OOO

• Jiangxi Blackcat Carbon Black Inc., Ltd.

• OCI COMPANY Ltd.

• China Synthetic Rubber Corporation

• SID Richardson Carbon & Energy Co.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Application:

• Tire

• Non-Tire Rubber

• Plastics

• Inks and Coatings

• Others

Breakup by Grade:

• Standard Grade

• Specialty Grade

Breakup by Type:

• Furnace Black

• Channel Black

• Thermal Black

• Acetylene Black

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

